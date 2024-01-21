Amid Jim Harbaugh to Falcons rumors, Michigan HC returns brother John Harbaugh's favor by taking a flight to watch Ravens vs Texans NFL game

Both Jim Harbaugh and his brother, John Harbaugh, can lead their teams to their respective leagues’ biggest prizes this season.

While Jim won the college football national championship with his Michigan Wolverines, John clinched the No. 1 seed with the Baltimore Ravens, who start their playoff run on Saturday against the Houston Texans.

John Harbaugh was in Houston a few weeks ago to see his brother Jim win the national championship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Jim Harbaugh has returned the favor tonight, as he will be in Baltimore for John Harbaugh's playoff game.

Expand Tweet

But Jim's trip to Baltimore would be his final stop on a road trip that has taken him around the country being interviewed by NFL teams for head coaching roles.

Could Jim Harbaugh go to the Atlanta Falcons?

Ever since the Wolverines won the national championship, the rumors surrounding Jim Harbaugh's potential exit from the Wolverines have intensified.

While the sportsbook odds currently expect him to stay in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh is entertaining the prospect of coaching an NFL team.

This week, Harbaugh had interviews with two NFL teams. First, he was in Los Angeles to talk with the Chargers, who are looking to replace fired head coach Tom Telesco.

Then, later in the week, Harbaugh spoke with the Atlanta Falcons, who are in the hunt for a replacement for Arthur Smith. The Falcons finished last season with a 7-10 record, finishing in third position in a competitive NFC South division.

Harbaugh would suit the Falcons. They have a young team with an incredibly strong run game from the pairing of Tyler Algier and Bijan Robinson. However, they struggle with pass plays. While quarterback Desmond Ridder may improve, bringing in Harbaugh may increase the likelihood of the Falcons drafting Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy, someone Harbaugh works well with.

Where else could Jim Harbaugh end up?

Harbaugh may not be offered the Falcons job, but he could be offered the job for the other team he interviewed this week, the LA Chargers.

The Chargers are a team that usually has made the playoffs with quarterback Justin Herbert. But this year, they struggled. The majority of their games were decided by three points, with the Chargers being on the losing end many times.

Bringing in Harbaugh would mean bringing his expertise to help the Chargers stay competitive in close contests. Additionally, Harbaugh would be gaining a skilled but aging team, but the arrival of the coach could be seen as a pull factor for players in the draft and in free agency.

Also Read: Ohio State Football coaching changes: Bill O'Brien joins Ryan Day's coaching staff as OC

Ravens HC John Harbaugh drops major hints at Jim Harbaugh’s future as head coach: “He loves Michigan, but he loves NFL too”