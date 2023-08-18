Amid Pac-12 expansion rumors, Stanford moots forgoing media payouts in pursuit of joining ACC: Reports

Stanford could be reportedly forgoing media payouts to join the Atlantic Coast Conference. They have been vocal about trying to leave the Pac-12 and join another conference after eight of the 12 teams left.

At the moment, Stanford tried to join the ACC but did not get enough votes to join the conference. However, the school is still hopeful to join and is open to even forgoing media payouts to entice other schools to add them to the ACC.

Jim Williams tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

1. Stanford/Cal/SMU continue to lobby the ACC for membership. They need 12 votes to get in. All three are willing to forgo media payouts for an unknown number of years.

2. Stanford/Cal/OSU/WSU met yesterday to share the groups thoughts on the future. Including all four to the ACC or a new PAC.

3. Again, everything hinges on if Stanford/Cal ro the ACC - SOMETHING HAS TO HAPPEN SOON IF THEY ARE GOING TO BE IN THE CONFERENCE IN 2024.

Having Stanford join the ACC has always made a ton of sense, but it has yet to come to fruition. The hope is by forgoing the media payouts, the schools that voted against their joining would flip their vote.

Stanford wants to remain playing Power 5 football

With Stanford's future up in the air, there was some talk that the school could join a smaller Group of 5 conferences. However, Stanford coach Troy Taylor is adamant that the school will be playing Power 5 football.

"I think the players that committed to us and came here, they want to play Power 5 football, and that is what our intention is with this university," Taylor said Tuesday evening. "I can't imagine anything else."

Taylor also says Stanford is fine with having to travel more than most schools should they join a different conference on the East Coast.

"I'm okay with traveling. Our guys love playing football, and if you've got to travel a little more, that means when people come play us, they got to travel," Taylor said.

"We want to be in a great conference, and we're sure that will happen. The travel, if that happens, it's fine.

Will Stanford leave the Pac-12?

At the moment, it does seem likely that it's only a matter of time before Stanford leaves the Pac-12.

Since the Pac-12 dropped to four teams, Stanford made it clear that they would be exploring all their options.

"Our primary focus at this time is analyzing the available options and making the best decisions for Stanford and our student-athletes. We remain optimistic about Stanford's athletics future and remain committed to pursuing excellence in college athletics," Stanford's statement said.

The hope for Stanford is they can join the ACC, and the school reckon by forgoing media right payouts, they would get enough support.

Poll : Do you think Stanford will eventually be in the ACC? Yes No 0 votes