"Anytime Coach Prime plays is Prime Time": Fans react to 11,100,000 viewers watching Colorado's Week 3 game as one of the best matchups of 2023

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes staged an epic comeback in the thrilling Rocky Mountain Showdown, securing a nail-biting 43-35 victory against Jay Norvell's Colorado State Rams. The double overtime spectacle on Saturday achieved a record-breaking viewership of 9.3 million on ESPN.

The late-night matchup now ranks as the fifth most-watched college football game in the network's history. It shattered the previous late prime window viewership record and became ESPN College Football's most streamed regular season game, with a staggering peak of 11,100,000 viewers between 11 and 11:15 p.m.

The excitement was palpable as fans celebrated this epic Week 3 clash, recognizing it as one of the standout matchups of 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Anytime Coach Prime plays is Prime Time," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another user commented:

"This game was wild in every way."

Expand Tweet

"It is incredible considering how late it was. Sko," added another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Imagine if you had put it on in a reasonable time slot," hinted a fan who felt the game could have had more views if its time slot was earlier.

Expand Tweet

"Those are crazy numbers for a late-night ESPN game," @EricJHovland wrote.

Expand Tweet

"The next two games may bring things back to earth for Colorado, but these numbers are absolutely crazy," a CFB fan said.

Expand Tweet

"9.3 million for a 10:30 pm ET kickoff?!?! That’s absolutely absurd. People can attempt to 'yeah, but' this as much as they want. These numbers are absolutely wild," added @Coach_H_009, a former D2 college football player.

Expand Tweet

Although the Buffs are headed to the Big 12 in 2024, one user wanted Colorado to move to the Big Ten or SEC:

"25M viewers through 3 games is unprecedented. In the age of realignment? Colorado to the SEC or Big Ten asap."

Expand Tweet

What's next for Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and the Colorado Buffs?

Colorado State vs. Colorado Football

Coach Prime's search for college football glory will face challenges ahead, especially after losing two-way star Travis Hunter for three weeks due to a forceful collision with Henry Blackburn, a CSU safety.

Following a narrow win over Colorado State, the Buffaloes take on Oregon in Week 4 before playing USC.

Despite a rocky start in Boulder, where they struggled against the underdogs, the Buffs managed to win and remain undefeated at 3-0.

Oregon's Bo Nix and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders have emerged as elite quarterbacks. Sanders boasts an impressive 1,251 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and only one interception.

Bo Nix, on the other hand, has contributed 893 passing yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. Notably, The Oregon offense has been exceptional while protecting Nix, enduring just one sack this season.

The captivating Coach Prime Mania and the thrilling sports spectacle show no signs of fading, promising more excitement in the coming weeks.

Also Read:

A look at the role Jimmy Horn Jr.'s father Horn Sr. played in his journey from adversity to triumph

"Very concerning": Doctor diagnoses Travis Hunter's injury after "dirty" hit sends Colorado WR to hospital

Who is Brenda Tracy? More about Mel Tucker's alleged sexual harassment victim

Poll : Will Colorado Buffaloes win against Bo Nix and Oregon? Yes No 0 votes