Arch Manning takes massive $485,000 hit after Texas QB almost gets exposed in opening weekend against Ohio State

Arch Manning has been in the spotlight this week after he struggled against Ohio State on Saturday. The Texas quarterback completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Longhorns' 14-7 defeat.

A few days after Manning's horror show against the Buckeyes, his NIL value took a massive hit. According to On3, Manning's NIL value is currently $6.3 million, down by $485,000.

Despite the setback, Manning reportedly is the highest-valued NIL athlete. However, it's important to note that the NIL value is based on an athlete's potential earnings, visibility, and brand affinity, but not a reflection of actual compensation. The value can vary depending on exposure and partnership data to forecast in the NIL marketplace.

Manning has signed NIL deals with several top brands, including Red Bull, fashion and activewear label Vuori, eyewear company Warby Parker, fast-casual chain Raising Cane’s, and ride-share platform Uber. He also has endorsement deals with Panini America trading cards and the EA Sports College Football video game.

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian explains talk with Arch Manning during Ohio State game

Texas QB Arch Manning - Source: Getty

On Tuesday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian explained his conversation with Arch Manning during the contest against Ohio State.

“With Arch, it was just recognizing how we could identify their coverages a little bit better," Sarkisian said. "The plan of the things that we were gonna go to in the second half, and how we expected to attack them. Like I said, I thought he understood. Took it really well and was really receptive to how we were gonna recognize their coverages and attack them a little bit differently. I thought he responded well to that.

“I think offensively, it was just getting back to not losing sight of the run game, which was effective early, but utilizing some of the passing game and being more effective in the passing game to be a more efficient offense, which I thought we were in the second half. It wasn’t to where we want to be, but we were much better in the second half than we were in the first half.”

Although Manning did not have a strong start to the 2025 season, the Texas QB will be aiming to get the team its first win against San Jose State on Saturday.

