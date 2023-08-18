Are Stanford, Cal and SMU buying their way into ACC? CFB insider has cryptic response to next wave of conference realignment

The Atlantic Coast Conference has been quiet in terms of college football expansion and realignment, but that may soon change.

Recently, Stanford and Cal tried to join the ACC but it never came to fruition, as they didn't get enough votes of support. However, the schools haven't stopped, as both have been vocal in trying to join the ACC.

Now, CFB reporter Jim Williams sent a cryptic tweet claiming that Stanford, Cal, and SMU could be buying their way into the ACC:

"Is Stanford, Cal and SMU buying their way into the ACC the next wave of realignment? Let me begin by saying I have no issues with the three schools doing whatever they can to help their programs. But if they are successful in making it to the ACC will other schools buy a franchise in other P5 conferences?"

It was recently reported that Stanford and Cal both claimed to forgo media rights payouts to join the ACC. That would, no doubt, entice schools that voted no on them to allow them to join the conference.

However, this is the first we're hearing of SMU trying to do that to join the ACC and become a Power 5 school.

Stanford and Cal are trying to leave Pac-12

It's not a surprise that Stanford and Cal are trying to buy their way into the ACC. After eight of the 12 teams left the Pac-12, Stanford released a statement saying that the school will be looking at its future and is open to going to a new conference.

"Our primary focus at this time is analyzing the available options and making the best decisions for Stanford and our student-athletes. We remain optimistic about Stanford's athletics future and remain committed to pursuing excellence in college athletics," Stanford's statement said.

Stanford's coach Troy Taylor, meanwhile, said that the plan is to continue to play Power 5 football, even if that mean traveling.

Cal, meanwhile, released a statement and said that the school is looking at their future and won't wait on the sidelines.

"We are not watching and waiting from the sidelines. Together (we) are evaluating a variety of options that will ensure our student-athletes can continue to thrive, and that our intercollegiate athletics can continue to excel in a manner consistent with our international values," the Cal statement said.

At the moment, Stanford and Cal to the ACC is not done, but both schools hope it comes to fruition.