As Shedeur Sanders jumps into a pool with joy, Coach Prime makes his feelings clear on getting drenched

By Tyriece Simon
Modified Apr 26, 2025 22:22 GMT
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: Imagn
As Shedeur Sanders jumps into a pool with joy, Coach Prime makes his feelings clear on getting drenched. (Credits: IMAGN)

Shedeur Sanders jumped into his pool after he was drafted in the 2025 NFL draft. On Saturday, the Cleveland Browns used their 144th pick in the fifth round to acquire the quarterback. Deion Sanders Jr. shared a video of his brother celebrating in the pool on the "Well of Media" YouTube channel.

Deion Sanders was near the water to witness his son enjoy his moment. When asked to jump in, Coach Prime quickly declined and joked that he doesn't jump in pools.

"I don't jump in pools, I build them," said Deion (15:10 onwards).
youtube-cover
The Colorado Buffaloes coach started to walk away and paused to repeat the exact quote. The moment for Shedeur was a long time coming as NFL analysts like Mel Kiper Jr. expected him to be picked in the first round on Thursday.

After being snubbed in the first four rounds, fans questioned his chances of being drafted. The Browns's decision to acquire him positions him to compete for a starting role in the 2025 NFL season.

The quarterback joins the NFL after completing 1,267 passes for 14,327 yards and 134 touchdowns in college football, helping the Buffaloes become top contenders in the Big 12 last season.

He finished his senior year with the sixth-most passing yards in the league, achieving 353 completed passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Andrew Berry & Kevin Stefanski welcome Shedeur Sanders to the Cleveland Browns

Deion Jr. showed the moment when his brother received the call from Cleveland General Manager Andrew Berry, informing the former Colorado star that they were drafting him.

Berry told his new quarterback that they're expecting him to work hard to earn his role on the team.

"Hey, listen, you got to come in. You got to work hard. You got to earn your job, earn your keep, and it doesn't matter where you were taken," Berry said (6:42 onwards).

The general manager added that he was looking forward to working with the Shedeur and told his new player to prove the teams that passed on him wrong. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski also spoke to his new star and congratulated him on joining the Browns.

"Remember I told you, the lord works in mysterious ways, right? It's an opportunity. We're going to get to work together, okay, buddy? Congratulations," Stefanski said (7:08 onwards).

Shedeur will try to outperform Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson in training camp to earn the starting role as a rookie.

Tyriece Simon

Tyriece Simon

Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games.

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by William Paul
