Shedeur Sanders was expected to be a first-round draft pick heading into the 2025 NFL draft. As the first day of the draft inched closer, Sanders' draft stock started to drop as anonymous NFL sources began to express their doubt after his interviews went awry and questions about his playing abilities surfaced.
However, one NFL draft analyst who never strayed from his opinion and belief on Sanders was Mel Kiper Jr.
On Thursday, fans on Reddit shared their opinions about Kiper's stance on him. Despite Sanders' slide and questions surrounding his play, Kiper has stood firm on his take. Some fans didn't agree with him and felt that other quarterbacks were more qualified.
"Ladies find yourself a man who loves you as much as Mel Kiper loves Shedeur Sanders," a fan wrote.
Others wondered whether Kiper remains qualified to be a draft analyst.
"The amount of glazing Kiper is doing is insane," another fan wrote.
"Mel is a Used Cars Salesman," one fan commented.
Some questioned ESPN's decision to show clips of Sanders' collegiate playing days after Cam Ward was drafted No. 1 by the Titans. Other fans reflected when Kiper stood his ground on Jimmy Clausen being the best quarterback in 2010.
"And they were showing Sanders highlights during the Ward number 1 pick," one fan said.
"Never forget when Kiper said he’d retire if Jimmy Clausen didnt work out," another fan said.
"At this point I honestly think ESPN only keeps paying him because they know how much people love how dumb he is. Same with Stephen A. Smith. At the end of the day this is all entertainment, " one fan wrote.
The jabs against Kiper's analysis continued as some felt that he spent most of the draft night broadcast solely talking about Sanders.
"If you took a shot everytime Mel talked about him, you would have died before the Raiders pick," a fan wrote.
"Deion sent him a fat check lol," another fan wrote.
"Poor Mel, his 15 minutes of fame were up years ago," one fan commented.
Shedeur Sanders addressed NFL draft party after going undrafted in first round
After not getting selected in the first round, Shedeur Sanders addressed those in attendance at his draft party. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback chose to forego the NFL draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and stayed home in Texas instead.
A video of Sanders addressing his family and friends quickly circulated on social media. He said he didn't expect what happened and that he will use it as "fuel" in his next chapter.
“We all didn’t expect this…Just more fuel to the fire,” Sanders said.
Heading into the second round on Friday, the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders remain high on the list of possible destinations for Sanders.
Why is Shedeur Sanders' draft stock falling? Reasons for Colorado QB's shocking slip explored