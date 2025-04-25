Shedeur Sanders was expected to be a first-round draft pick heading into the 2025 NFL draft. As the first day of the draft inched closer, Sanders' draft stock started to drop as anonymous NFL sources began to express their doubt after his interviews went awry and questions about his playing abilities surfaced.

Ad

However, one NFL draft analyst who never strayed from his opinion and belief on Sanders was Mel Kiper Jr.

On Thursday, fans on Reddit shared their opinions about Kiper's stance on him. Despite Sanders' slide and questions surrounding his play, Kiper has stood firm on his take. Some fans didn't agree with him and felt that other quarterbacks were more qualified.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ladies find yourself a man who loves you as much as Mel Kiper loves Shedeur Sanders," a fan wrote.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Others wondered whether Kiper remains qualified to be a draft analyst.

"The amount of glazing Kiper is doing is insane," another fan wrote.

"Mel is a Used Cars Salesman," one fan commented.

Comment byu/ArmchairSeahawksFan from discussion inNFLv2 Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/ArmchairSeahawksFan from discussion inNFLv2 Expand Post

Ad

Some questioned ESPN's decision to show clips of Sanders' collegiate playing days after Cam Ward was drafted No. 1 by the Titans. Other fans reflected when Kiper stood his ground on Jimmy Clausen being the best quarterback in 2010.

"And they were showing Sanders highlights during the Ward number 1 pick," one fan said.

"Never forget when Kiper said he’d retire if Jimmy Clausen didnt work out," another fan said.

Ad

"At this point I honestly think ESPN only keeps paying him because they know how much people love how dumb he is. Same with Stephen A. Smith. At the end of the day this is all entertainment, " one fan wrote.

The jabs against Kiper's analysis continued as some felt that he spent most of the draft night broadcast solely talking about Sanders.

Ad

"If you took a shot everytime Mel talked about him, you would have died before the Raiders pick," a fan wrote.

"Deion sent him a fat check lol," another fan wrote.

"Poor Mel, his 15 minutes of fame were up years ago," one fan commented.

Shedeur Sanders addressed NFL draft party after going undrafted in first round

After not getting selected in the first round, Shedeur Sanders addressed those in attendance at his draft party. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback chose to forego the NFL draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and stayed home in Texas instead.

Ad

A video of Sanders addressing his family and friends quickly circulated on social media. He said he didn't expect what happened and that he will use it as "fuel" in his next chapter.

“We all didn’t expect this…Just more fuel to the fire,” Sanders said.

Expand Tweet

Heading into the second round on Friday, the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders remain high on the list of possible destinations for Sanders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Why is Shedeur Sanders' draft stock falling? Reasons for Colorado QB's shocking slip explored