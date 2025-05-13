Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, are settling well into their NFL teams. Shedeur is lighting it up at the Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp, while Shilo is duking it out with draft picks and undrafted free agents for a spot on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active roster.

Ad

On Tuesday, 13 May, 2025, Coach Prime reposted a picture of Shedeur, Shilo and his oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. The picture was taken long before Coach Prime and his sons thrived in the Big 12 with the Colorado Buffaloes. Shedeur was rocking his signature No. 2 jersey while Shilo wore the No. 21.

As Shedeur and Shilo settle in their NFL homes, Coach Prime goes down memory lane resharing old picture with kids

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Quinn Benson posted the original picture. Benson is affiliated with 'Well of Media,' which chronicles the journey of the Sanders family. Also, a notable feature in the throwback picture is Deion Sanders Jr.

Ad

Trending

Deion Jr. might not be in the NFL, but he's been a key part of the family's journey from Day 1. The oldest Sanders' son showcased Coach Prime's rebuild in Jackson State and continued by broadcasting the progress made in Colorado.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Coach Prime and his sons?

Coach Prime is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and is viewed by many as the greatest cornerback of all time. These days, he is the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, who compete in the Big 12 conference in the NCAA. Coach Prime has had both sons on his program during his collegiate football coaching career.

Ad

However, next season will be different as Shedeur and Shilo have traded their collegiate jerseys for NFL kits. Shedeur is vying for the starting job in Cleveland while Shilo is attempting to contribute meaningfully to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So, Coach Prime's next step is to build a contending team without his two sons. He'll look to lead the Colorado Buffaloes to the expanded collegiate football playoffs by winning the Big 12 Championship game.

Ad

As for Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, they're looking to keep the family flag flying in the NFL. Both players have been given the opportunity, and now it's time to grasp it.

Coach Prime enjoyed a 14-year professional football career filled with honors and accolades. Hence, his sons might have their work cut out if they want to surpass his legacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.