Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who coached former NFL tackle Michael Oher in high school, has come forward to finally comment on the ongoing allegation made by Oher on his adoptive family. Freeze had the opportunity to develop Oher when he was with Briarcrest Christian High School, after which he went on to commit to Ole Miss.

Earlier this week, Michael Oher allegedly stated that the Tuohy family, who took him in from the streets exploited his story to make money out of his movie about his life called 'The Blind Side'.

And now, his former high school coach has come forward to give his two cents on the controversial situation while expressing his affection for the family that raised the former NFL tackle.

Hugh Freeze comments on the Oher-Tuohy drama

According to The Athletic's David Ubben, Hugh Freeze made a public statement on the allegations filed by Oher on his adoptive family for profiting out of his name. He talked about how he believes the two parties could sort it out between themselves if they wanted to, since they love each other immensely.

"I think it's sad, and I certainly don't claim to understand t he ins and outs of adoption, conservatory, all of that. But I know what I witnssed, and I witnessed a family that totally took in a young man. And I think without that, there is no story", Freeze said.

Michael Oher took to the court in Shelby County to file a petition. He allegedly claimed that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy made him sign a document granting them conservatorship once he turned 18 in 2004. He also claimed that the family refrained from him receiving any royalties from the film 'The Blind Side', which also starred Hugh Freeze as Coach Cotton, played by Ray McKinnon.

The Tuohy family responds to the allegations

Sean Tuohy came forward to respond to the allegations made by his adoptive son, claiming that the accusations were heartbreaking.

We're devastated. It's upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we're going to love Michael at 37, just like we loved him at 16", he said.

He also denied the allegations that the family made millions from the movie, stating that the author of the book, Michael Lewis, gave them half of his own share, which was equally divided among everybody in the family. The amount was around $14,000 per member of the Tuohy family.

Speaking about the conservatorship, Sean Tuohy claimed that it was the only plausible course of action in order to help Oher attend Ole Miss at 18. Oher claimed that the family never actually adopted him and were pretending to do so in order to make money off of his name.

Just like Hugh Freeze, the author of the book also came forward to deny these allegations by the former NFL player. In his interview with the Washington Post, Lewis claimed that when the family tried to give Oher his share of royalties, he declined the checks.

As the situation continues to unfold, fans will have a better understanding of what actually happened between the two parties.