The story of Michael Oher was chronicled in the 2009 film 'The Blind Side' which won an Academy Award for actress Sandra Bullock. Bullock portrayed Leigh Ann Tuohy, Oher's adoptive mother. However, that may no longer be the case.

Oher made it known that he was suing the Tuohy family, as he asserts that she and her husband Sean never officially adopted him.

He would also claim that the family made millions off of him.

Oher filed a petition in Shelby County, Tennessee, that asserted the Tuohys never adopted him.

The petition states that less than three months after turning 18, the pair tricked him into signing a legal document making them his conservators. This gave them legal control to make business transactions in his name.

It would go on to further maintain that the Tuohys used their authority as conservators to make a deal regarding the film.

That deal was to give Sean and Leigh-Ann Tuohy and their two birth children millions of dollars in royalties from the film. Michael Oher didn't get any money for the film that was based on his life. 'The Blind Side' earned more than $300 million at the box office.

His petition requests that the court end the Tuohys' conservatorship and provide an order barring them from using his name and likeness. Oher is currently promoting his second book, "When Your Back's Against The Wall."

How many teams did Michael Oher play for in the NFL?

Oher played seven seasons in the NFL for three different teams. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2009 draft out of Ole Miss.

The offensive lineman started all 110 games in his five seasons with Baltimore, winning a Super Bowl with the team in the 2012 season.

He spent the 2014 season with the Tennesee Titans where he played in 11 games at right tackle. The Carolina Panthers are where Oher would spend the final two seasons of his career. He started 19 games over the course of his time with Carolina.