Michael Oher alleges dark "Blind Side" lie about fake Tuohy family adoption

Former NFL offensive tackle Michael Oher is well known as the subject of the hit motion picture "The Blind Side." The film, which hit theaters in 2009, depicted Oher's adoption by the Tuohy family, who took him in while he was a high school student. While the film touched many hearts, it may not be exactly what was portrayed.

Oher filed a petition on Monday morning at the Shelby County courthouse in Tennessee. He alleges that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy never actually adopted him, but instead convinced him to sign a document of conservatorship. He said just days after he turned 18 years old, he signed the document under false pretenses.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Oher alleged in the 14-page filing that the Tuohys told him that it was similiar to adoption. However, he claims that they used the conservatorship to profit off of his name. He said that afterwards, the family negotiated the film rights to "The Blind Side." Michael Oher said that he didn't make any money from the movie, but the Ohers and their two biological children all made significant financial gains.

The four members of the Tuohy family allegedly made over $200,000 each along with 2.5% of the film's earnings. The movie grossed over $300 million.

The former Ole Miss standout hired a lawyer and discovered that he hadn't been legally adopted by Tuohy family in February. That was something that he was under the impression occured when he signed the document. He filed the petition in hopes of regaining some of the funds that he was denied.

Michael Oher career earnings

Michael Oher was standout at Ole Miss from 2005 until 2008. His size and overall abilities as an offensive tackle caught the attention of many NFL scouts. The Baltimore Ravens then drafted him with the 23rd pick in 2009.

His first contract with the Ravens was for five years and worth $13.4 million. In 2014, he signed a four-year contract with the Tennessee Titans that was worth $20 million. He played 11 games for the Titans before being released in early 2015 after suffering a foot injury. While he didn't earn the full contract, he earned the guaranteed $9.3 million and a $4 million signing bonus.

Expand Tweet

Michael Oher then signed a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers worth $7 million. After making a Super Bowl run with the team, he signed an extension with the Panthers for an additional three seasons. After suffering a season-ending concussion in 2016, he was released by the team a few months later after failing a physical. He earned the guaranteed $9.5 million and $4 million signing bonus.

Michael Oher's earnings totaled $34.5 million throughout his eight-year career.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator