Auburn loyalist Cam Newton hilariously trolls Kalen DeBoer with his special request after Tommy Castellanos humbles Alabama

Kalen DeBoer's tenure in charge of the Alabama Crimson Tide took another rough turn. The Tide were easily beaten on Saturday by the Florida State Seminoles, a rising program thanks to the arrival of Thomas Castellanos as quarterback.Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Cam Newton made a request to any Southeastern Conference school thinking of hiring a new coach.&quot;Stop hiring coaches that do not understand the value, the marketability, the expectations of what it's like to play and coach in the SEC,&quot; Newton said on Tuesday, via &quot;First Take.&quot; The Alabama coaching job is DeBoer's first experience in the SEC. He played college football for Sioux Falls, a team that until 2009 was below NCAA level. Since then, the Cougars have been a division II program.DeBoer made a name for himself as the coach of Sioux Falls, beginning his rise to the upper echelons of collegiate football. He bounced around smaller division I schools before coaching Fresno State and Washington.It was his success with the Huskies, particularly in the 2023 season, that &quot;earned&quot; him the Alabama role.However, coaching the Tide or any major SEC school is different from coaching a PAC-12 or Big Ten program. There are high expectations, including national championship contention every season.DeBoer fell short of expectations in 2024, and his job could be at risk if the program has a similar performance in Week 2 versus ULM.Kalen DeBoer thinks Alabama is a &quot;good&quot; teamDuring his postgame interview on Saturday, Kalen DeBoer shared his thoughts on where he thinks Alabama can go from the defeat.&quot;I choose to believe we have a good football team,&quot; DeBoer said. &quot;But we can't play on our heels. We're not going to be what we think we can be, what we want to be if that's the case. That falls on everyone.&quot;On paper, Alabama has a strong roster, headed by star wide reciever Ryan Williams and new quarterback Ty Simpson. The season is still young and the Crimson Tide could still recover from Saturday's defeat and contend for the SEC title.However, they need to show massive improvement to make it happen, and DeBoer has a lot of pressure on his shoulders to turn things around.