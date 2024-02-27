Madden San Miguel, aka "Baby Gronk," as the internet has dubbed him, is a football prodigy who has become an internet sensation due to his size and impressive stature at 11 years old.

The 5-foot-2 Frisco, Texas native has amassed an impressive 408,000 followers on Instagram, and he shocked his legion of followers on Monday with an unexpected announcement.

"I have been forced to play football. I have recently lost love for the game. I will be stepping away," San Miguel wrote.

Fans on social media had varied reactions to the announcement.

A 'controlling' father, Baby Gronk and the real 'Gronk'

Madden San Miguel has steadily built up a following during the last year via his social media accounts, reportedly strictly monitored by his father, Jake San Miguel. Jake explained his vision for his son during an interview with The Athletic.

"So my goal is to build him a platform and a following where he is making money now, and it’s going into a savings account," he said. "... That way, he can live a good life without struggle or worry. It’s the insurance behind sports. You don’t have to go pro anymore. Like Livvy Dunne, she’s set for life already because of the internet."

During an appearance on the "Bring The Juice" podcast, Jake San Miguel's conversation with his son was criticized, with fans calling him a controlling father.

“If you can’t live with pressure, then you ain’t gonna have a high ceiling,” San Miguel Sr. said. “Like I’m gonna put the pressure on you, I’m gonna put the weight on you; if you can’t come out of the water, then you really ain’t gonna be nobody.”

In an interview with Barstool Sports a few months ago, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, the original "Gronk," claimed Jake repeatedly contacted him regarding his son's potential.

“I see you guys are beefing right now with Baby Gronk,” Gronkowski said. “Four weeks ago, my brother told me, ‘Did you see Baby Gronk yet?’ Did I see him? I go, ‘His dad f***ing hit me up like 500 times already.’ He goes, ‘Don’t do anything.’

“The dad is so annoying. And then all of a sudden, two weeks later, it’s coming out everywhere, and me and my brother are dying laughing. It’s to the point where it’s awkward. We are ceasing and desisting Baby Gronk’s dad.”

Gronkowski admitted that he was the only one who could stop the situation from spiraling out of control.

“Yeah, we’re going to have to,” Gronkowski said.

With his latest revelation that he had been "forced" to play football, the saga of Baby Gronk has taken a new turn.