“Baltimore Ravens of the college football”: CFB fans roast James Franklin as UCLA’s interim coach Tim Skipper surpasses him in top-10 wins vs. Big Ten

Penn State coach James Franklin was reeling after yet another close loss to coach Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks in a whiteout game at Beaver Stadium in Week 5 of college football. Things got worse for the Nittany Lions when they went down 42-37 to the previously winless UCLA Bruins in Week 6 action. The Bruins had fired coach Deshaun Foster two weeks ago and entered the game under interim coach Tim Skipper before pulling off the upset of the weekend to send Penn State tumbling out of the AP top 25 poll. During his postgame news conference, James Franklin took accountability for his woeful record against top-ten-ranked teams after Skipper recorded his first win in his first game in such a matchup against the Nittany Lions. &quot;I get that narrative, and it's really not a narrative, it's factual. It's the facts,&quot; Franklin said. &quot;I try to look at the entire picture and what we've been able to do here. But at the end of the day, we got to find a way to win those games. I totally get it. And I take ownership. I take responsibility.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCollege football fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to James Franklin's extraordinary record against top ten teams.&quot;Please keep Franklin forever! - Signed the rest of the Big Ten,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;The Baltimore Ravens of college football,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;A shame.&quot; One fan wrote.&quot;Penn State is the best mid school ever,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;That's sad,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;The jokes write themselves and some things never change...Why does Penn State always get hyped up every single preseason?&quot; Another fan wrote.Fan's comments on IGFan's comments on IGJames Franklin placed in the hot seat by ESPN analystJames Franklin is no stranger to being in the hot seat despite leading the Penn State Nittany Lions to the Big Ten championship game, where they lost to the Oregon Ducks and the Orange Bowl, where they lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. During Sunday's segment of the &quot;Matt Barrie Show,&quot; ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum placed Franklin in the hot seat after Penn State's sloppy start to the season that culminated in the upset loss to the UCLA Bruins. “The good news for James Franklin is that it doesn’t affect his record against top-10 teams, so he caught a break on that front,” Finebaum said. “The bad news is that while it’s not statistically the worst loss of all time, I think Pete Carroll and USC losing to Jim Harbaugh and Stanford 15 or 20 years ago goes down, but it feels like the worst loss I have ever seen.“I think, for James Franklin, it is going to haunt him. Because what does he have to do now – run the straight of Indiana and Ohio State? What reason would any person have to think he could beat Ohio State in Columbus now?”According to 247Sports, James Franklin, who signed a new contract in 2021, has a buyout of $56 million if he is fired immediately, although that figure drops to $48 million should he be fired next year.