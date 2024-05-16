Barcelona outcast keen on switch to La Liga rivals in the summer - Reports

Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati is eager to move to Sevilla in the summer, according to reports. The Spanish forward is reportedly prepared to leave the Blaugrana and join their La Liga rivals after the season ends.

Fati joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan last summer after struggling for minutes under Xavi in the 2022-23 campaign. While he managed 36 La Liga appearances last season, Fati came off the bench in 24 of those games.

However, Fati has struggled to get minutes on the pitch in the Premier League this season as well due to injuries. He has made just 18 league appearances, contributing two goals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fati, who's inherited the iconic No.10 jersey once donned by Lionel Messi, looks set to leave Barcelona in the summer. The 21-year-old's father, Bori Fati, has also claimed that his son would be crazy to return to the Blaugrana. He said (via Tribal Football):

“He would be crazy to return (to Barcelona). Sevilla is a very important club and we hope that the transfer can take place this summer."

Meanwhile, Xavi has refused to provide a definitive answer on Fati's future at the club beyond this season. While speaking at a press conference, the Spanish manager told reporters not to ask questions on players who aren't in the team right now.

He said:

“Don’t ask me more about planning for players who are not here. It will depend on the end of the season and the situation we are in."

Fati's existing contract with Barcelona runs until June 2027.

"I'm happy and content to be here" - Liverpool star appears to dismiss exit rumors amid Barcelona links

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has reaffirmed his commitment to the club in a statement that appears to dismiss any possibility of a Barcelona move in the summer.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the Blaugrana were keen on securing the Colombian winger's services in the summer. Diaz reportedly was enticed by the idea and ready to 'fight' for the move.

However, the 27-year-old has now opened up about his experience at Anfield, stating that he's happy at Liverpool. He told the club's in-house media:

"It’s something beautiful and special because every time we go out to give it our all. To uphold the institution, the club. To do what I came to do from the first moment I arrived."

“I’m very happy. I thank them very much for what they are doing. I always go out happy to the field because I know I have their full support.”

“It’s no secret, we didn’t finish as well as we hoped. We fell [behind] as a team, but we made a decent season, both individually and as a group. There are many things to improve so we can have a perfect season. But I’m happy and content to be here."

Diaz has registered 50 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season, contributing 13 goals and five assists.