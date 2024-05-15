Liverpool forward ready to ‘fight’ for Barcelona transfer but it’s not Darwin Nunez: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool forward Luis Díaz in the upcoming summer transfer window. Even though there will be some expected issues for the La Liga giants to make the transfer for the 27-year-old Colombian, the Catalans are reportedly determined to make it happen.

Mundo Deportivo claims the 27-year-old is very much wanted by the La Liga giants. The highs and lows of his performance at the Reds and the departure of manager Jurgen Klopp are reportedly some of the reasons for Diaz wanting to make this move.

Earlier, Diaz's father recently made a public statement that the Colombian would like to be a part of the Blaugrana squad, which sways in favor of the operation as well.

Luis Diaz is ready to ‘fight’ for the transfer and fulfill his desire to be at Camp Nou, as per Mundo Deportivo, who also mentioned that Barcelona have to confirm if the financial fair play will allow the club to make the transfer. However, the Catalans are reportedly expecting some sales and investments that could make the signing possible.

Luis Diaz arrived at Anfield in 2022 after serving his tenure at Porto from 2019 to 2022. The Colombian forward has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 50 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions this season.

Jorge Mendes reportedly wants Darwin Nunez to leave Liverpool amid Barcelona transfer rumors

Super-agent Jorge Mendes reportedly wants Darwin Nunez to make a move from Liverpool to Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window. As reported by Radio Fénix journalist Nicolás Saavedra, Mendes is working on offering the 24-year-old deal out of Anfield.

Saavedra stated that the Reds do not intend to let go of their Uruguayan forward for anything less than €85 million. The journalist also claimed that the player is more focused on the upcoming Copa América and is not in a rush to decide his future.

Saavedra said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

"Mendes wants him to leave Liverpool. He's a footballer whom he holds in very high regard and he has other aspirations for him. Darwin Núñez's value has risen in recent years and Liverpool will not sell him for less than €85m."

"[Núñez] is not urgently thinking about an exit. His priority at the moment is the Copa América," added Nicolás Saavedra.

Darwin Nunez has scored 18 goals and 13 assists in 52 appearances for the Reds across all competitions this season.