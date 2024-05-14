Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Andriy Lunin agrees new deal, Liverpool ace warned against Los Blancos move, and more - May 14, 2024

Real Madrid will welcome Alaves to the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Tuesday, May 14. Carlo Ancelotti's team have already won the league and are in the Champions League final as well.

Meanwhile, Andriy Lunin has agreed to extend his stay with Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been warned against joining the Spanish champions.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 14, 2024.

Andriy Lunin agrees new deal

Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin is set to stay at Real Madrid beyond this summer, according to journalist Manuel Amor.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper has been a revelation this season, stepping up admirably to cover for Thibaut Courtois. Lunin has appeared 30 times across competitions, registering 12 clean sheets, while helping Los Blancos win the league and reach the Champions League final.

With Courtois back to full fitness, speculation is ripe about Lunin's next move. The 25-year-old's contract expires in just over a year and he is already being eyed by potential suitors offering him a chance to play regular football.

However, the La Liga giants have convinced the Ukrainian to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The player is now expected to sign a new deal until 2029.

Trent Alexander-Arnold warned against Real Madrid move

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has warned Trent Alexander-Arnold against a move to Real Madrid.

The English right-back has been one of the stars at Liverpool in recent seasons. His efforts have apparently turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the club laying down succession plans for the aging Dani Carvajal.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently stated that Los Blancos are considering a move for the 25-year-old in 2025.

However, speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Petit insisted that Alexander-Arnold won't enjoy the pressures of playing for the La Liga champions.

“For generations, hardly any English players have gone abroad. Is it time for Trent to look for a new challenge? Personally, I’d like to think he will take more responsibility next season and relish his leadership role. Sometimes, the grass is not greener and I don’t have the feeling that Trent will support the pressure from Real Madrid," said Petit.

"He’s in a cocoon at Liverpool, surrounded by love and support and will rarely miss a game. If he plays like he does defensively at Real Madrid, I don’t think the fans will accept that, too, so he may be better off staying in his comfort zone,” he added.

The Englishman has appeared 309 times for the Merseyside club, scoring 19 goals and setting up 81 more.

Carlo Ancelotti wants veteran duo to stay

Luka Modric

Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated his desire to keep both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond this summer.

Both players are in the final months of their contracts and haven't signed a new deal yet. Kroos is expected to extend his stay with Real Madrid, but Modric remains heavily linked with an exit ahead of the summer.

Speaking recently as cited by SPORT, Ancelotti said that the duo remain fully focused on the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund for now.

"Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have to continue. I see both of them very excited to be able to contribute and prepare for the final. Their minds are exclusively on trying to win the Decimoquinta,” said Ancelotti

Kroos has appeared 45 times across competitions this season, registering one goal and eight assists.