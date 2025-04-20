Deion Sanders turned around Colorado's football program, leading the Buffaloes from a 1-11 record to 9-4 by the end of the 2024 season. A big aspect of Sanders' success at Colorado was the dynamic duo he found in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. To honor their legacy with the program, the Buffaloes retired their jersey numbers on Saturday.

While many fans thought Coach Prime would abandon Colorado after his sons declared for the NFL draft, his five-year, $54 million contract extension that runs through 2029 says otherwise.

Now that Hunter and Shedeur are gone, all eyes are on Coach Prime to continue developing the program, which also means finding and recruiting the right players through the transfer portal.

During Colorado's post-spring game press conference on Saturday, Sanders was asked which positions he is eyeing to fill in this transfer portal window.

He's looking for a "tremendous" defensive tackle, a couple of linebackers, two safeties, three corners, a "grown man" as a receiver, a couple of running backs, a tight end, a guard tackle and two centers.

Reacting to this, one fan said,

"Here's a Classic example that Pop Warner coach Deion does not know how to develop players with his begging for more 'ready-made' college football players."

"I’m torn between respect and like damn that’s messed up. At least the kids know where he stands with them and not lying to media and going behind closed doors doing this," another fan said.

"Curt Cignetti & Bill Belichick are using the exact same way to build their team btw College is changing. Almost all these freshman HS players transfer after their freshman year Just look at Texas A&M," another fan wrote.

Deion Sanders named almost all the positions except a few, notably missing the quarterback. Fans had mixed reactions to this as well.

Deion Sanders' ex-wife visits Boulder to support son Shedeur Sanders

Fans had mixed reactions on social media when the Buffaloes announced that the program is retiring Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's jersey numbers

While most individuals were happy for Hunter and believed he deserved the honor, some felt Sanders was only getting it because of his last name.

Amid all this controversy and debate around the decision to retire Shedeur's jersey number, his mom, Pilar Sanders, marked her attendance to support her son on Saturday.

