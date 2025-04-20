Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were integral to the Colorado Buffaloes' turnaround from being a 1-11 program to ending the 2024 college football season with an impressive 9-4 record.

Ad

To honor their legacy with the program, the Buffaloes announced on X that they'll be retiring both Hunter and Sanders' jersey numbers on Colorado's spring game.

While the fans were ecstatic about Hunter getting his jersey number retired, they didn't feel the same about Shedeur Sanders. Many analysts argue that the Colorado QB doesn't deserve the honor, owing to his 13-12 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On 19th April 2025, both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter got their jersey numbers retired at the Folsom Field stadium.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to this, one fan said, "This just in….next week…..Deion Sanders will be inducted into the CU HOF. This is the worst example of nepotism I’ve ever seen. Rashaan Salaam had to die to have his number retired. 23 years later. If any QB deserves his number retired it’s Kordell Stewart" expressing their frustration over the Shedeur's situation.

Ad

"Koy Detmer had a better career than Sanders. In 1996 led Colorado to a 10-win season, a Holiday Bowl victory over #16 Washington, and a #8 final ranking in the AP. All while throwing for 3156 yards, 22 TD passes, and earning 1st team All Big 12 in ‘96. Left CU as their all-time leader in TD passes." another fan highlighted.

Ad

"But if Coach Sanders is building a powerhouse, this could just be a culture starter. This is a new wave of Colorado. The only thingsis I think coaches should adopt the one-and-done nature of their players. You can really position your team to win now." another fan expressed their opinion.

More fans expressed their frustration about the decision to retire Shedeur Sanders' #2.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

CFB analyst blames Coach Prime for Shedeur Sanders' reduced draft stock

Shedeur Sanders was a projected top 5 pick during the 2024 college football season. However, his draft stock has since drastically reduced because of his alleged lack of athleticism, weak arm strength and "brash" and "arrogant" attitude.

Talking about whether Deion Sanders is the one to blame for Shedeur's reduced draft stock, Lee Hamilton, a college football analyst said:

Ad

"Deion Sanders, is he to blame. He's done such a great job in Boulder resurrecting Colorado football, a winning season after a bad first season, sellouts the amount of money they're making, the amount of money he's making. But sure, Shedeur Sanders has problems, because Deion Sanders has shielded him."

According to Mel Kiper Jr.'s fourth and last draft projection, he predicted Shedeur Sanders to go as the No. 9 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More