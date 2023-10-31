Behren Morton injury: Latest on Texas Tech QB ahead of Week 10 clash against TCU

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton is expected to start on Thursday against TCU on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. ET as the Red Raiders look to snap their two-game losing streak. Morton missed last week's game against BYU after he re-aggravated a right shoulder injury against Kansas State.

Prior to the game against BYU, Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire said he was a game-time decision.

"Behren's really sore. I saw him this morning getting treatment, but in good spirits. He's frustrated. It's interesting, a lot of players have come out of games and I don't know if I've seen a person more upset than Behren was that we were taking him out. ... It's so important to him. He's feeling good just really sore."

Ultimately, Morton didn't get the start, but McGuire revealed the quarterback will be the starting quarterback against TCU.

"If we played today, he would play. He's back," coach said.

Not only will Behren Morton play against TCU, but Joey McGuire says his quarterback will have no limits and is ready to go:

"No limits. He'll be ready to go and (has) a lot bigger smile on his face. The guy was fighting through a lot. He had a grade-3 AC sprain, which is extremely painful. ... It's something that you can definitely play with. It's not even the pain during the game.

"It's the next day, you feel like you got hit by a truck," he added. "As far as shoulder mobility, he feels great. You can tell what he's wearing on his face. He's just smiling a lot more whenever he's out here, because he feels a lot better."

Currently, Texas Tech is three-point favorites at home against TCU with Morton back in the lineup.

Behren Morton's 2023 stats

Behren Morton entered the season as the Texas Tech Red Raiders backup but he became the starter after Tyler Shough broke his fibula in Week 4 against West Virginia.

Morton has started three games for the Red Raiders and is 2-1 as the starting quarterback. This season, he is 68-for-119 for 696 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions.