"Bench them" "Not a good look": CFB fans loss their mind over Pittsburgh players' bizarre scuffle with ball boy after touchdown

The Pittsburgh Panthers suffered a 34-27 loss to the Louisville Cardinals in Week 5 of the 2025 season on Saturday. It was Pittsburgh's second loss of the season, but one incident in the first quarter grabbed headlines on social media. In a rather strange sequence of events, several Pittsburgh players were seen scuffling with a ball boy while celebrating Rasheem Biles' interception touchdown. It appeared that the Louisville ball boy was trying to get the football back, and it turned into a tussle with members of the Panthers squad. When fans on social media caught a glimpse of the video, they slammed the Pittsburgh players. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post"Bench them," one wrote. "Not a good look for the Pittsburgh Panthers," another added. "That man was fighting for the ball like it was his baby," a third commented.Here are a few more reactions. "Why couldn't he just get the ball after they was done," one added. "That's embarrassing by the players. Feel bad for that ball guy," a user wrote. "Ball boy needs to sue them. Hit them where it hurts!" a fan commented. Image via CBSSportsCFB InstagramBiles' interception touchdown put the Panthers 17-0 up at the end of the first quarter. However, Louisville (4-0) fought back to earn an incredible comeback win and keep its unbeaten streak alive this season. Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein went 14 of 26 with 228 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Louisville QB Miller Moss completed 33 of 51 passes for 339 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Pittsburgh Panthers will face Boston College in Week 6 of 2025 college football seasonThe Pittsburgh Panthers (2-2) will square off against Boston College in Week 6 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Panthers have lost two games on the trot and will be aiming to get back to winning ways soon.