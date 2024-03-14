“Best dad in the world” - J.J. McCarthy’s fiancee Katya Kuropas gushes over former Michigan QB’s adorable snaps with furry friend

Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, fresh off a national championship win with the Wolverines and his engagement to Kuropas, seems to cherish his time with Marley just as much.

Sharing glimpses of their adventure yesterday, McCarthy delighted fans by showcasing his bond with Marley through heartwarming photos posted on the pet’s Instagram account. From cruising in the car together to cozy nap sessions, the affection between McCarthy and Marley shines through.

"Shoutout to my dad," the post was captioned.

McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas, called him the "best dad in the world" in response to adorable snapshots of him with their furry friend Marley.

McCarthy and Kuropas had a romantic holiday last month, and Marley joined them. The couple used Marley's social media to share snippets of their quality time.

As McCarthy gears up for the NFL draft, he never shies away from unwinding and enjoying the company of his loved ones, including his furry companion Marley.

J.J. McCarthy can't get over GF Katya Kuropas and their pet dog, Marley

McCarthy is all hearts when it comes to his fiancée Katya Kuropas and their furry dog Marley. Getting engaged to Kuropas after winning the natty, McCarthy never leaves an opportunity to share his love for their beloved pet.

Their recent engagement photos, capturing scenic moments by the beach, melted hearts across the internet. Adding to the charm, Kuropas shared snapshots featuring Marley, their adorable English Cream Golden Retriever, basking in the sunlight with her.

“Enjoying the sun with mom ☀️,” she wrote through Marley's account.

McCarthy commented on the post,

"2 cuties 1 pic"

Marley is undoubtedly a cherished member of their family, holding a special place in Kuropas and McCarthy's hearts evident from the fact that the couple manage an Instagram account dedicated to their fluffy companion.

Where will former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy end up playing in the NFL? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.