"Best quarterback in the country": Aaron Rodgers' brother claims LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier is 'NFL ready' following Week 1 triumph

By Garima
Modified Sep 04, 2025 00:17 GMT
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Clemson - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Clemson - Source: Imagn

Garrett Nussmeier was a cornerstone in LSU’s 17-10 season-opening win over Clemson on Saturday. The junior quarterback threw for 230 yards and one touchdown in the game.

Jordan Rodgers, television personality and brother of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, discussed Nussmeier’s performance on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday.

“I saw the best quarterback in the country, the most NFL-ready quarterback, because of what he did at the line of scrimmage," he said. "He controlled the line of scrimmage, he adjusted protections, he changed plays at the line of scrimmage. He was brilliant under pressure: 5-of-6 for 52 yards, four first downs, only one sack.
“Most of all, he protected the football. That was his Achilles heel last year, throwing too many interceptions in bunches. He has elite arm talent, elite anticipation, which you saw in full display. And it was probably B -game from him against the No. 4 team in the country. And he got it done. So that bodes well for Nussmeier, who I think is the best in the country right now.”
How did Garrett Nussmeier perform in LSU’s Week 1 game?

Garrett Nussmeier’s first half included a drive that set up a 53-yard field goal, but also a fumble by a receiver on a completed pass, which led to Clemson’s first points. There was also a failed fourth-down conversion near the end zone. He, however, remained composed.

In the second half, after LSU tied the game at 10, Nussmeier led a long scoring drive, ending with an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Trey’Dez Green, giving LSU its first lead.

He took a late hit in the third quarter and was seen limping, but stayed in the game and continued to lead the offense. He threw a touchdown pass to Barion Brown, but it was ruled incomplete after review. LSU later missed a field goal on that drive.

Nussmeier did not score again after the go-ahead TD, but he helped manage the clock and field position.

Garima

