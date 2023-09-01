Big 12 Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, Channel, Time & Live Stream | College Football Week 1

No Big 12 football games this weekend are scheduled for Sunday, but you'll get a really packed Saturday with a handful of interesting matchups. One might argue that the slate is a little slow, but teams like TCU and Kansas State are still looking to stay atop the conference.

So, without further ado, here are the Big 12 football games this weekend for Saturday, Sept. 2. All times Eastern.

Who do you have winning their respective matchups?

GAME TIME CHANNEL Arkansas State at 20 Oklahoma 12 p.m. ESPN Colorado at 17 TCU 12 p.m. FOX Northern Iowa at Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPN+ Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati 3:30 p.m. ESPN+ Rice at 11 Texas 3:30 p.m. FOX Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State 7 p.m. ESPN+ Southeast Missouri at 16 Kansas State 7 p.m. ESPN+ Texas State at Baylor 7 p.m. ESPN+ UTSA at Houston 7 p.m. FS1 Texas Tech at Wyoming 7:30 p.m. CBS/Paramount+ West Virginia at 7 Penn State 7:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock Sam Houston at BYU 10:15 p.m. FS1

As of this writing, UCF has already beaten Kent State in a 56-6 destruction.

Which Big 12 football games this weekend games are a must-watch?

New Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is set to bring the Buffaloes program to the "Prime Time" era. However, they will face a TCU team that already went within striking distance of a national championship last year. So expect this to be no walk in the park for Colorado, with many analysts expecting a victory for the Horned Frogs.

On the other hand, the Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa matchup will be marred with a bit of controversy. ISU had to contend with a gambling investigation recently, but the team could ill-afford to deal with any more off-the-field distractions. Analysts predict an Iowa State win here, but fans could expect a close game between the two teams.

For Texas, the school will look to start the season off on the right foot. Because, in truth, it could not afford to travel to Tuscaloosa and face the Alabama Crimson Tide with a loss.

The Longhorns are predicted to win over Rice and get this over with. But for avid Arch Manning fans, don't expect him to start this game: Coach Steve Sarkisian has already said sophomore Quinn Ewers is his QB1 for the Longhorns this year.

Last of our picks for the most noteworthy Big 12 football games this weekend: Penn State hosts West Virginia. Analysts predict it will be a convincing win for the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. But if the Mountaineers do pull off an upset, they could have many eyes on them as they move along through the season.

And those are our picks for the must-watch Big 12 football games this weekend. Who you got?