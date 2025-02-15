Bill Belichick continues 30-year long Valentine's Day custom by releasing his NFL All-Belichick team

Bill Belichick created a legacy in the NFL. During his stint with the New England Patriots, he led them to six Super Bowl championships. Now, after stepping down from the NFL in 2023, Belichick is gearing up for his collegiate debut as the coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Amidst his offseason preparations, Bill Belichick took the time to engage in his three-decade-long Valentine's Day custom. Every year, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach would make a list of his NFL All-Belichick team.

On Friday, the UNC head coach shared a post on Instagram that included his 2024 All-Belichick team roster. He accompanied the post with a caption talking about this Valentine's Day custom he's been following for 30 years and also his firing from the Cleveland Browns in 1996.

"On Valentine's Day, there is usually a lot of love in the air," Belichick wrote. 30 years ago today, there was not a lot of love in Cleveland when Art Modell decided to move the team and leave me behind.

"I am not sure if anyone then would've cared about my All-Belichick Team. I'm not sure if anyone cares even now. But here is it. Thank you Michael Lombardi for helping me curate this list."

While Bill Belichick stuck to his custom, his girlfriend Jordon Hudson shared a heartwarming post for him on Instagram. The post included a snippet of them posing in their NFL Honors attire. Hudson and Belichick have been dating for over two years and went public with their relationship last year.

In the caption, Jordon Hudson talked about the definition of love and how it has no limitations. She used that to address the criticisms and backlash she and Bill Belichick face because of their age gap.

CFB analyst predicts Bill Belichick's debut campaign with the Tar Heels

This upcoming season will be Belichick's debut as a college coach. Last Tuesday, Josh Pate talked about his expectations from the Tar Heels on his eponymous show on YouTube.

He talked about how FanDuel expects Belichick and his team to win 7.5 games during the 2025 season while talking about his debut from a hypothetical futuristic perspective. (TS- 6:45 onwards)

"I saw the opening lines for Week and I think they are two and a half points favorites against TCU. Maybe FanDuel knows something that I don't, the model disagrees at the moment," Pate said. "It's not a phenomenal entry point, it's not like they are walking in inheriting this ready-made contender for the playoffs. That's now how I view North Carolina's roster per se."

"Let's just say there's a world where Belichick stays there five years mininum, most people don't expect that. But let's just say you're wrong. At that point, they will have succeeded and at that point, they'll be doing documentaries, and you'll be looking back on his time at North Carolina."

"I would imagine, if he's still there in 2030, the way they tell the story is, 'We all knew, we were gonna have to bide a little in 2025. .... So 2025, we always knew it was going to be a learning curve.'"

The Tar Heels are largely known for their basketball program's success. Their prominence in college football is very low compared to other sports. They have never won a national championship in football. It will be interesting to see if Bill Belichick can lead UNC to the same success that they enjoy in basketball.

