Cam Newton makes feelings clear on Patriots' treatment prior to getting cut by Bill Belichick

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton spent one season with the New England Patriots in 2020. He had expected to play in New England on a long-term basis, but the Patriots drafted quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday's episode of his "4th and 1" podcast, Newton discussed how he found out that the Patriots were releasing him in favor of Jones becoming the starter. He said that while it was a shock and he didn't see it coming, he appreciated how the New England Patriots handled the situation.

He recalled the moment when a staff member approached and informed him that coach Bill Belichick wanted to speak with him in his office:

"There's no hate ... I had to ask. I was like, "Are y'all releasing me?" It was like, "Yes, we're going with Mac Jones." And I was like, "Damn, damn." It was hitting me. Then I was like, yo. I literally went from a franchise player that didn't even think—like, yo, the last, the third preseason game—you knew that was what they call it, like, the Grim Reaper was going to walk.

"When the young lady, the secretary, said, "Cam, Bill wants to see you in his office," never in a million years did I think I was going to get released."

Newton then praised the way the New England Patriots handled the situation. While he was upset by his release, he expressed his respect for Bill Belichick and the organization.

"But they handled it with so much grace and professionalism that I couldn't do nothing but—damn—I respect it."

Newton did return to the Carolina Panthers later in the 2021 season but hasn't played in the NFL since then.

Cam Newton gave a shocking take on being the first overall draft pick

Quarterback Cam Newton gave insight into being the top pick in the 2011 NFL Draft during an appearance on Friday's episode of "The Travis Hunter Show." He said that when a player gets drafted first overall, it's because the team was the worst in the NFL.

Newton said that when he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2011, he entered a 'locker room full of losers' and said his teammates didn't know what success looked like. He went further by saying that some NFL players don't have the ability to be 'impact players'.

"My issue was when I was the first pick, I went into a locker room of losers," Newton said. "Guys didn't know how to win, guys didn't know how to prepare, it was a culture shock for me. The games don't mean a lot to a lot of people in the league like you would expect. It's just money. Not everybody has the ability to be impact players, they're just players."

One of Cam Newton's former Carolina Panthers teammates, Steve Smith Sr. is said to be unhappy with his comments about the locker room.

