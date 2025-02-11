"I'm very disappointed" - Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. sends Cam Newton pointed message over criticism against franchise

Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. was disappointed in Cam Newton after his recent criticism over the locker room. The Panthers selected Newton first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Newton won the MVP in 2015 and led Carolina to a Super Bowl appearance.

But, speaking to Travis Hunter on his podcast, Newton said going first overall is tough as you go into a locker room full of losers.

"My issue was when I was the first pick, I went into a locker room of losers. Guys didn't know how to win, guys didn't know how to prepare, it was a culture shock for me," Newton said.

"The games don't mean a lot to a lot of people in the league like you would expect. It's just money. Not everybody has the ability to be impact players, they're just players."

After Newton's comment, Smith Sr. who was on the team took to social media to take aim at his former quarterback. He wasn't happy with what he had to say about his former teammates and organization.

"I've watched & listened from a far as U @CameronNewton talk about @Panthers! None of us are perfect. Yes We were 2-14 before you blessed us w ur presence. The way you have talked about @panthers lately I'm very disappointed. I wish u nothing but the very best. I'm done !!!," Smith Sr. wrote on X.

Smith played with the Panthers from 2001 until 2013. He was a dominant receiver and helped convert many of Newton's passes.

Smith ended his NFL career recording 1,031 receptions for 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns.

Cam Newton offers advice to Travis Hunter

Before Cam Newton took aim at the Carolina Panthers' locker room, the former star quarterback did give some advice to Travis Hunter. Newton says it will be hard for Hunter to make an impact like he did given the position he did.

"You're the top pick because that was the worst team in the NFL the year before. For me I wanted to be the No. 1 pick. You could potentially be the first pick, but, bro, you have no way of impacting the game the way a quarterback does," Newton said, via CBS.

"You can lock down the No. 1 receiver. You can make impact plays on offense all you want but it's still not like a quarterback."

Newton led the Panthers to a Super Bowl in his fifth season and won MVP.

