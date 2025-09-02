"Bill Belichick gotta call for his girlfriend": TCU's Bud Clark clowns UNC HC after 48-14 rout of Tar Heels in 8x Super Bowl champ's college debut

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Sep 02, 2025 12:22 GMT
TCU
TCU's Bud Clark clowns UNC HC after 48-14 rout of Tar Heels in 8x Super Bowl champ's college debut (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Bill Belichick's UNC suffered a crushing 48-14 defeat to TCU in its 2025 season opener on Monday. After the game, Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark took a cheeky dig at the North Carolina coach via an Instagram live session.

While discussing the game and celebrating TCU's win, Clark pointed a message to Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

“He gotta call for his girlfriend,” Clark said among his teammates in the locker room postgame. “Hey, Belichick gotta call for his girlfriend. He sad.”
Clark had a strong game against UNC. He posted five tackles (one solo tackle) and one interception, which he returned 25 yards for a touchdown.

However, Clark isn't the first to slam Belichick and his relationship with Jordon. The couple has been in the spotlight due to their 48-year age gap.

Per reports, Belichick and Jordon began dating in 2022. They made their first appearance together at a red-carpet event in New York City on December 5, 2024, at The Museum Gala, an annual charity event hosted by the American Museum of Natural History.

Bill Belichick's UNC will face Charlotte after defeat against TCU in 2025 season opener

NCAA Football: North Carolina HC Bill Belichick - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: North Carolina HC Bill Belichick - Source: Imagn

Following a drubbing against TCU, Bill Belichick will have to turn things around for UNC when the Tar Heels travel to face Charlotte on Saturday.

Belichick is an eight-time Super Bowl champion. He coached the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships during his 24 years with the franchise. Belichick also won two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Belichick has been in the spotlight since he achieved plenty of success in the NFL. Many are now eager to see if he can replicate similar progress at the collegiate level at UNC.

About the author
Edited by Arnold
