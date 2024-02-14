Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr.’s girlfriend, Jayda Coleman, took to Instagram Monday to share snippets from her trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for the start of the Sooners softball season.

OU had a perfect weekend with a clean sweep in the series. Star player Coleman expressed her readiness for the upcoming challenges in the team's quest to win its fourth-straight national title.

The Sooners played four games during their trip to Mexico. They opened the season with a win against Utah Valley. The team then faced the Duke Blue Devils, followed by games against the Washington Huskies and Long Beach State, winning all of them.

Coleman and Co. look ready to continue their domination in the softball world. The performance also drew a reaction from Coleman’s boyfriend, apart from others.

Here is what the Oklahoma Sooners football safety Billy Bowman’s fiancée Jayda Coleman had to say about the softball program’s perfect start to the season:

“First one in the books….READY for more.”

The Instagram post turned her fiancè into her hype man as the safety dropped a three-alphabet comment to back his lady love’s endeavors on the field.

“LFG,” Bowman wrote.

Bowman's message hyping up Coleman after the win.

After the four games in Mexico, the Sooners softball team will head to Lake Charles, Louisiana, to take on McNeese State and Central Arkansas in the Cowgirl Challenge series. The five games will provide Coleman and Co. with further opportunities to test their strength for the season.

Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr.'s engagement

Sooners safety Billy Bowman announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jayda Coleman at the turn of 2024. The couple shared snippets from their intimate ceremony, with pictures showing Bowman on his knees for the proposal.

One of the photos had the "Marry Me" gesture from the football star, who decorated a dinner table with rose petals and photo albums featuring him and his fiancèe.

The couple was seen in the pictures celebrating with family and close friends. Now, both are invested in their athletic careers at the school. While Bowman prepares for the spring football practice, Coleman has started her softball season for the Sooners.

