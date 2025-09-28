"Billy Napier to Arkansas" "Feels like a mistake": CFB fans baffled by Sam Pittman's firing after Razorbacks' terrible start to 2025

Arkansas fired football coach Sam Pittman on Sunday. The Razorbacks (2-3) made the decision a day after suffering a 56-13 home loss to No. 21 Notre Dame. When fans found out that Arkansas fired Pittman, they had some wild reactions on social media. &quot;Napier to arkansas,&quot; one tweeted, suggesting that Billy Napier might be the man to succeed Pittman. Dane Gleesach @cowboy_floridaLINK@PeteThamel Napier to arkansas&quot;Feels like a mistake. Sometimes you have to know who your program is,&quot; another added. &quot;Georgia needs you Sam,&quot; a third commented. Here are a few more reactions. &quot;Gonna be a lot more of this in CFB now with NIL and the portal. They’re paying players so these ADs expecting quicker results. The years of those long tenured coaches are over UNLESS you’re winning,&quot; one wrote. &quot;And Billy Napier is still employed,&quot; a fan added. &quot;Florida should hire him instantly as their next head coach.&quot; a user tweeted. The Razorbacks have suffered defeats in their past three games. They have a BYE in Week 6 and will face No. 15 Tennessee in Week 7. A look at Sam Pittman's coaching record at ArkansasNCAA Football: Former Arkansas HC Sam Pittman - Source: ImagnArkansas hired Sam Pittman in December 2019. He compiled a 32-24 (14–29 in the Southeastern Conference) record in just over five years with the team. Pittman's best season at Arkansas came in 2021, when he led the team to a 9-4 record. Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC WestAlso Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC