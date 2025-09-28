  • home icon
  "Billy Napier to Arkansas" "Feels like a mistake": CFB fans baffled by Sam Pittman's firing after Razorbacks' terrible start to 2025

"Billy Napier to Arkansas" "Feels like a mistake": CFB fans baffled by Sam Pittman's firing after Razorbacks' terrible start to 2025

By Arnold
Modified Sep 28, 2025 18:19 GMT
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Arkansas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Arkansas - Source: Imagn

Arkansas fired football coach Sam Pittman on Sunday. The Razorbacks (2-3) made the decision a day after suffering a 56-13 home loss to No. 21 Notre Dame.

When fans found out that Arkansas fired Pittman, they had some wild reactions on social media.

"Napier to arkansas," one tweeted, suggesting that Billy Napier might be the man to succeed Pittman.
"Feels like a mistake. Sometimes you have to know who your program is," another added.
"Georgia needs you Sam," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Gonna be a lot more of this in CFB now with NIL and the portal. They’re paying players so these ADs expecting quicker results. The years of those long tenured coaches are over UNLESS you’re winning," one wrote.
"And Billy Napier is still employed," a fan added.
"Florida should hire him instantly as their next head coach." a user tweeted.

The Razorbacks have suffered defeats in their past three games. They have a BYE in Week 6 and will face No. 15 Tennessee in Week 7.

A look at Sam Pittman's coaching record at Arkansas

NCAA Football: Former Arkansas HC Sam Pittman - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Former Arkansas HC Sam Pittman - Source: Imagn

Arkansas hired Sam Pittman in December 2019. He compiled a 32-24 (14–29 in the Southeastern Conference) record in just over five years with the team.

Pittman's best season at Arkansas came in 2021, when he led the team to a 9-4 record.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
