Blake Corum joins hands with $40,000,000 worth Tyreek Hill as former Michigan RB signs with Rosenhaus sports

Michigan running back Blake Corum is grabbing headlines by the day after helping the Wolverines end their national championship drought last week. Jim Harbaugh and company defeated the No.2 Washington Huskies, 34-13, to clinch the ultimate title in college football.

Corum has been enjoying the limelight ever since, whether it be for his relationship with girlfriend Makiah Shipp or declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. However, this time, Corum finds his name associated with Rosenhaus Sports, one of the top football agencies in the world.

The 23-year-old was spotted alongside teammate Braiden McGregor in an Instagram story posted by NFL agent Shawn O'Dare. Both the athletes flashed a victory sign with the story captioned as follows:

"The Champs!"

"Welcome to the 305!"

Rosenhaus Sports is one of the premier sports management companies in the country led by super agent Drew Rosenhaus, who boasts of negotiating $7 billion in contracts.

Top-brass athletes who benefit from the services of Rosenhaus Sports include Tyreek Hill, Antonio Brown, Terrell Owens, and Rob Gronkowski, among others.

2024 NFL Draft: Blake Corum landing spots

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, speculation is rife about potential landing spots for standout running back Blake Corum. Given the evolving reservations about the running back position in the NFL, the ideal scenario for Corum would be to join a team where he can be an immediate starter with minimal competition.

The Arizona Cardinals, armed with several mid-round picks, present an enticing option. With veteran James Conner's contract concluding next season, Blake Corum fits the profile of a potential offensive asset for the Cardinals.

The Green Bay Packers offer a great landing spot as the uncertain future of unrestricted free agent AJ Dillon can be a wish come true for Corum. With Aaron Jones set to return in 2024, Corum could find himself in a favorable position, especially if the Packers opt not to retain Dillon.

The Kansas City Chiefs also provide an outside chance for Blake Corum to hit the ground running in the NFL. The Chiefs are expected to explore backfield options after declining the fifth-year option on backup Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

