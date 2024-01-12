Tyreek Hill accuses Travis Kelce of ‘doing Taylor Swift thing’ for bizarre reason

Tyreek Hill will play the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time this season, but this will be the first time that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver will play against the crowd that used to cheer for him. When these two teams met earlier in the season, the game was held in Germany.

With a playoff game coming, Tyreek Hill spoke to reporters on Thursday about his recent relationship with former teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. And the answer was pretty funny:

It's unclear what exactly Tyreek Hill meant by "the Taylor Swift thing". Maybe he was saying that Kelce's girlfriend told him not to text the ex back? Maybe Kelce now feels like a superstar who doesn't have time for his old friends? Maybe if he had texted Mahomes, the results would've been different.

Tyreek Hill's 2023 season: Miami Dolphins receiver set to become an All-Pro

Hill couldn't get the 2,000 receiving yards he set as his personal goal for the 2023 season. He missed one game due to an ankle injury, and his production fell off a cliff ever since. He finished the year leading the league in receiving yards but the 2,000 failed him.

Still, it's impossible not to note how he has been the best wide receiver in the game in 2023. The Miami Dolphins struck gold when they traded for him in 2022, and since then, he has helped Tua Tagovailoa's development massively. His vertical threat and his agility make him the greatest deep ball receiver in the game.

He's surely going to be a First-Team All-Pro at the end of the season.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs playoff game

The AFC Wild Card matchup will be played at the Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 13 at 8:15 PM E.T. The Chiefs are favored by 4.5 points.

This will be a defensive game, as weird as it sounds. Kansas City just can't do anything offensively, but their defense is good enough to slow a Miami offense that is suffering from injuries. Don't expect too many points for his game, but Chiefs should be the favorites.