Blonde beauty Olivia Dunne appears in Peyton Manning's 'ManningCast' parody skit of auditions for third host

Blonde beauty Olivia Dunne appeared in a promotional video for the third season of "ManningCast." The parody skit features several athletes and celebrities "auditioning" for the role of the third host with Eli and Peyton Manning.

The show was produced by Peyton’s Omaha Productions. The promo tries to hook the audience with a seven-minute comedy sketch, which features Dunne in addition to Tom Brady, Mike Tyson, Reese Witherspoon and many others.

Dunne's exciting appearance in comedy sketch

In the promo, Olivia Dunee tosses a football with a humorous twist. Her toss knocks a bucket of cheeseballs from Christian McCaffrey’s hands. He replies with a comeback:

“How about a little heads up next time?”

Donning her LSU Tigers' glittering purple leotard, the 20-year-old Sports Illustrated model answered Eli Manning's question.

“So, what would we know you from?” Eli Manning asks.

“Have you heard of TikTok?” Dunne responds.

"Sure," Peyton Manning says.

"Really?" Dunne asks.

"No," Peyton Manning says while shaking his head.

Livvy is one of the 35 personalities in the "ManningCast" promotional sketch.

In Focus: Olivia Dunne's relationship

Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Paul Skenes, who helped LSU to the NCAA baseball championship in June, revealed his relationship with TikTok sensation Olivia Dunne in an exclusive interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Skenes met Livvy Dunne through a friend who was reportedly dating Dunne's roommate. Both are LSU stars.

Skenes discussed the ups and downs of celebrity relationships in the current media-led world:

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere," he said. "If one of us went out in Baton Rouge (Louisiana) by ourselves, there's probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever."

Olivia Dunne's personal and professional life remains a topic of interest for fans. She not only turns heads with her looks and talent but has proved her versatility time and again. Dunne's TikTok appearance has set ablaze fans' hearts many times, including her dance video with friend Katie Sigmond.

