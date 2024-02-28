Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix hypes up former Oregon QB ahead of NFL Combine - “Beyond proud of you” 

As the NFL Combine kicks off in Indianapolis, former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is gearing up to present his skills and make a lasting impression on league decision-makers.

Nix's wife, Izzy Nix, who has been a consistent pillar of support throughout his journey, took to Instagram to hype up and support her husband before the crucial event.

Through an Instagram story, Izzy shared an image of Bo, expressing her excitement and pride as he heads to the Combine. Her caption read:

"My guy is off to the COMBINE !!!!!" Izzy said. She continued, "Beyond proud of you & all your hard work over the last couple of months."

Screenshot via Instagram

Nix's performance at Oregon, especially his mind-boggling 45 touchdowns with three interceptions last season, has drawn widespread attention to the value he can bring to an NFL team.

With career numbers boasting 15,352 yards and 113 touchdowns, Nix possesses size, elusiveness and an impressive ability to make all the necessary throws. As he ventures into the NFL Combine, all eyes will be on him, eager to see how he shines in Indianapolis.

Izzy Nix was 'in tears' as Bo Nix bid farewell to college football

Bo Nix's farewell to college football left his wife Izzy "in tears" as she witnessed the emotional departure. The 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist concluded his outstanding season with 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns, securing an impressive 12-2 record for Oregon.

After declaring for the NFL draft and triumphing in the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty Flames, Bo Nix expressed his gratitude to Oregon in a heartfelt three-minute Instagram video.

In response, Izzy Nix shared an emotional tribute of her own on her story, captioning it:

"In tears🥺🥺🥺 Answered prayers, blessings, memories & friendships that I'll hold onto forever !!!!!!"

Screenshot via Instagram

Izzy has been a constant source of support for Bo Nix, going back to his days with the Auburn Tigers. Before his final game, she took to social media to thank Jesus for the unexpected "bonus year" in Eugene because of COVID-19.

