Bo Nix Senior Bowl stats 2024: How did former Oregon QB do during All-Star game?

Apart from Michael Penix Jr. and Jayden Daniels, former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is considered a top prospect in the 2024 NFL draft. Nix began his collegiate journey as a starting quarterback during his true freshman season with Auburn in 2019.

He spent three seasons with the Tigers before transferring to play for the Ducks. Last season, Bo Nix helped the Ducks record a 12-2 overall and registered 4,508 passing yards and 45 touchdowns. He was another big name participating in the 2024 Senior Bowl on Saturday. So, how did the former Oregon QB perform in the all-star game?

Bo Nix 2024 Senior Bowl stats

The former Oregon QB did not have a good time on the second day of Senior Bowl practice. His one-on-one and drills were plagued with missed throws, and his performance looked off compared to what he showcased during the 2023 season.

However, on Saturday, Nix's performance showed considerable improvement while playing for the National team. Despite only playing in two series, the Nix completed four out of the five passes he attempted for 21 yards and recorded a touchdown pass for his team. The National team beat the American team 16-7.

In what looked like Bo Nix's draft stock could plummet after the shaky practice sessions, there is now a possibility that he might just see it increase ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

Bo Nix NFL draft projection

Throughout his college career, Nix showcased exemplary improvement in his pocket presence and his speed to process plays. He also possesses a strong arm and an invaluable ability to be a threat during run-pass option plays. His short and medium throws have a rhythm that makes him a great asset when getting the ball out with timing.

On the downside, Nix still has scope for improvement when it comes to his footwork during pressure situations. His processing power during deep route plays can still use some work, as experts believe he hesitates to take those chances. Nix is projected to be a mid-first-round pick during the 2024 NFL draft after talents like Drake Maye, Caleb Williams and others.

