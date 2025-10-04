"Brady not around time to retire Bill": CFB fans troll Bill Belichick after UNC's disastrous first quarter against Clemson in Week 6

Bill Belichick's North Carolina had a disastrous start to its Week 6 game against Clemson. The Tar Heels were down 28-3 after the first quarter and struggled to create much offensively.

Amid UNC's struggles, fans on social media mocked Belichick.

"Brady not around time to retire Bill," one tweeted.

Jus10Herbert Burner @Jus10Herbert @SportsCenter Brady not around time to retire Bill

"Bill is regretting his life choices," another added.

"Does Bill step down after the season ?" a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Belichick is about to go check if Tom Brady has any eligibility left," one wrote.

"He’s a fraud," another added.

"Most overrated coach ever," a user tweeted.

At the time of writing, Clemson is leading 35-3 over UNC with just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Bill Belichick signed a five-year, $50 million contract at UNC

NCAA Football: UNC HC Bill Belichick - Source: Imagn

Bill Belichick signed a reported five-year, $50 million contract with the Tar Heels in January. The first three years of his contract are guaranteed with $10 million per year in base salary and supplemental salary, with another $3.5 million available in bonuses.

Belichick is regarded as one of the greatest coaches to have coached in the NFL. He won six Super Bowls as the coach of the New England Patriots. Belichick also won two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

However, Belichick has faced a few tough opponents in his short spell as UNC's coach. The Tar Heels had a 2-2 record heading into their Week 6 clash against Clemson.

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

