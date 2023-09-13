Brenda Tracy reacts to Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh's comments about activist: "I really appreciate this stance by coach Harbaugh"

Brenda Tracy has responded to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh's comments.

Tracy has been in the news following her sexual harassment allegations against Mel Tucker became public. Tracy alleged that Tucker sexually harassed her during a phone call in April 2022, where the Michigan State Spartans head coach apparently made sexual comments and masturbated.

Since the news became public, it has been the talk of the college football world. When Harbaugh was asked about it, he politely declined to comment, saying that he knows Tracy well and respects her a lot.

“Don’t know anything about it. I know Brenda Tracy. I respect her a lot. She’s done really good things, talked to our team. As far as ... not in a position to weigh in on it. I have no understanding or facts of the matter.”

After Harbaugh's comments, Brenda Tracy took to X and praised the Wolverines coach.

"I really appreciate this stance by Coach Harbaugh. This situation should not be weaponized for the rivalry."

As Tracy says, given that Michigan and Michigan State are rivals, Harbaugh could have used it to add fuel to their rivalry but handled the situation well.

Jim Harbaugh remains suspended

Jim Harbaugh, meanwhile, is entering the final game of his three-game suspension from the Michigan Wolverines.

The University imposed a three-game suspension for their head coach stemming from alleged violations during the COVID-19 dead period. They hope that the self-imposed suspension would appease the NCAA who are investigating Harbaugh and could suspend him next season when their schedule would be tougher.

During the suspension, Jim Harbaugh is allowed to coach during the week but not on gameday. He vowed to use that as a motivation to get better as a football coach.

"I will continue to do what I always tell our players and my kids at home, 'Don't get bitter, get better."

While he was suspended, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines routed East Carolina 30-3 at home and followed up with a 35-7 home win over UNLV. The suspension will end on Saturday after Michigan hosts Bowling Green.

The first game Harbaugh will be allowed to coach will be Michigan's Week 4 home contest against Rutgers.