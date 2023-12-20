Brian Kelly drops more clarity on LSU roster for ReliaQuest Bowl after disclosing Heisman winner Jayden Daniels' withdrawal

LSU head coach Brian Kelly has announced his team's roster for the upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl on January 1, 2023, against Wisconsin.

Coach Kelly shed light on the status of key players and provided insights into the team's preparations for the matchup.

He also clarified that Daniels is the sole player opting out, emphasizing that the rest of the team is fully committed and has actively participated in bowl preparations.

"Jayden's the only guy that's not playing in the game. We're bringing everybody that was with us in the last game of the season. Nobody else has said anything."

The roster includes key players like receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, offensive linemen Miles Frazier and Charles Turner, as well as defensive lineman Maason Smith and safety Major Burns.

Kelly's assurance that the entire team has participated in the recent practices leading up to the bowl game adds an air of excitement for LSU fans. The coach highlighted his team's preparations for the upcoming game:

"We've practiced now. We've gotten in five practices, and everybody has practiced with us, so that's two weeks in with the entire team here. We're pretty excited about where we are."

Despite ongoing potential opt-outs, Kelly assured fans that the team is focused on reaching the 10-win mark for the second consecutive year.

Garrett Nussmeier - The rising star to lead LSU

Jayden Daniels garnered an impressive 3,812 passing yards and 40 touchdowns in the regular season and also contributed 1,134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

His absence left the fans wondering who would lead the Tigers in the crucial bowl game. Amid this uncertainty due to Daniels' absence, the spotlight now turns to Garrett Nussmeier, LSU's talented backup quarterback.

A four-star recruit for the Tigers in 2021, Nussmeier chose LSU over other notable programs, showcasing his potential as one of Texas' top quarterback prospects.

He redshirted in his first season but faced a setback when the NCAA denied his petition to be allowed to play in the 2022 Texas Bowl without losing his redshirt status. Yet, Nussmeier has patiently awaited his chance.

Competing with Daniels for the starting position in his redshirt freshman season, Nussmeier demonstrated promise. He recorded 800 passing yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions.

However, the Arizona State transfer ultimately secured the starting role. In the 2023 season, Nussmeier saw limited action, amassing 196 yards and 1 touchdown.

Now, with the ReliaQuest Bowl presenting an opportunity for redemption, Nussmeier is poised to make his mark as Louisiana's starting quarterback.

