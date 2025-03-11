"Bro, save your money": Football fans share their reaction as Michigan's Bryce Underwood flexes an Italian SUV and a Rolex in latest IG dump

Michigan's top quarterback signee, Bryce Underwood, is making headlines again— but not for his skills on the field but for his lavish lifestyle this time. On Instagram on Tuesday, he showcased his new luxury purchases, including a gold Rolex and a high-end Lamborghini Urus worth $278,000.

Ad

Image via Ig@19bryce.__

While many fans praised Underwood’s success, others voiced concern over his extravagant spending.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bro, save your money," one user cautioned.

Another predicted big things ahead, saying:

"Heisman loading…"

Image via Ig@19bryce.__

Here is how others reacted.

Ad

"Aura," a fan wrote.

Image via Ig@19bryce.__

"Stay Humble! You’ve got a long way to go," another said.

Ad

Image via Ig@19bryce.__

Underwood, who has yet to take a snap for the Wolverines, is already among the highest-earning NIL athletes in the country. His lucrative endorsement deals have pushed his earnings past $10 million, thanks to partnerships with notable figures like billionaire Larry Ellison and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy.

Ad

This isn’t the first time the young quarterback has treated himself to a high-end ride. Earlier, he secured a 2025 Chevy Tahoe RST through a partnership with Feldman Chevrolet of Highland.

The fully loaded SUV features a 10.1-inch touchscreen for navigation and an 8.6-inch touchscreen for climate control, adding to his growing collection of luxury vehicles.

As Underwood gears up for his freshman season, his focus must shift to earning the starting role. With competition from Jadyn Davis, Chase Herbstreit and Mikey Keene, securing the QB1 spot won’t come easy.

Ad

Michigan’s season opener on Sept. 6 will be a test, as it takes on Oklahoma’s formidable defense, which ranked 18th in stop rate last year at 70.8%.

Sherrone Moore breaks down how Michigan won the Bryce Underwood sweepstakes

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore joined Crain & Co. on "The Daily Wire," the same show where Bryce Underwood said he wouldn't flip from LSU. When asked about the unexpected turn of events, Moore credited persistence and strong relationships.

Ad

"It was a long process," Moore said. "We've known Bryce for a very long time. I've known him for a long time. He's, first of all, an outstanding young man. Obviously, he's a talented football player, great family. Mom, Beverly, and dad, Jay, are outstanding people. Little sister, Jayc, is actually a sweet young lady. And they are incredible human beings, first of all. So, always knew it was a great fit for us."

Ad

Underwood initially felt LSU was the right choice, but Michigan never stopped recruiting him. Once Moore took over as head coach, he prioritized rebuilding their connection.

"We already had one, but we rebuilt it when I became the head coach," Moore said. "And it was a long process. So, we've been recruiting him since he's been committed to LSU. And as we know, like in recruiting, that always happens."

Underwood, a 6-foot-4, 214-pound quarterback, is the highest-rated recruit in five years, boasting a 99.87 rating from On3. The two-time Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year amassed over 10,700 passing yards and 143 touchdowns in high school while averaging nearly 11.0 yards per attempt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.