Bryce Underwood's backup, Jake Garcia's trainer sends clear message to Michigan QBs ahead of 2025-26 season: "Don't count Jake out"

Five-star freshman Bryce Underwood joined the Michigan Wolverines as a part of the 2025 recruiting class and is heavily projected to become the team's starting quarterback. The Wolverines struggled in 2024, rotating between Davis Warren, Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle under center.

Despite the hype surrounding Underwood, private QB coach Danny Hernandez warned fans not to overlook Jake Garcia. He spent last season with East Carolina and joined the Wolverines with one year of eligibility remaining.

In an interview with On3, Hernandez praised Jake Garcia. He also believes that Garcia will work his way up the depth chart.

"He's a high energy guy and a big locker room guy," Hernandez said. "In any locker room he's been in, he's always been able to click with all the players. Whether he's starting, second or third, he's always remained that leader in the locker room and a good teammate for the other quarterbacks.

"Some of the benefits of being at so many different schools is you adapt and get used to being in different lcoker rooms. Some people look at that as a negative, but he's found a positive by clicking with people from different backgrounds."

"Bryce is the big money guy, and the guy everybody wants to be succesful and lead the team," Hernandez said. "Don't count Jake out. He's going to work himself into that No.2 spot."

The Michigan Wolverines won the national championship in 2023 under Jim Harbaugh. However, Harbaugh decided to leave Ann Arbor, leading to the team promoting Sherrone Moore as his replacement.

In his debut campaign, Moore could only muster an 8-5 record with the team, leading them to a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over the Crimson Tide.

Michigan insider shares his take on Bryce Underwood's preparations to potentially become team's QB1

There is a competition between Bryce Underwood, Mikey Keene, and Jadyn Davis for the QB1 job. With the addition of Jake Garcia, Sherrone Moore is going to have a tough decision to make.

On July 12, Michigan insider Chris Balas shared his take on Underwood's preparations for the 2025 season. He also shared his thoughts on him becoming the team's QB1.

"Bryce Underwood, from practice one to practice 15 and what he brings to the table in terms of physical skills, is nothing like we've ever seen before," Balas said on the Andy & Ari On3 podcast.

"I think Mikey Keene is starting to heal up. I talked to Chip Lindsay today, as a matter of fact, the offensive coordinator, and he said he's back healthy. I suppose he could come out of nowhere and all of a sudden, pick up the offense... and just wowing everybody at the point where, OK, he's the guy."

Moore begins Year 2 with a season opener against the New Mexico Lobos on August 30 in Ann Arbor.

