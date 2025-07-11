"Buddy bout to hit the portal over his auntie" - CFB fans lose it over Julian Lewis' reaction to Deion Sanders hugging his aunt

Julian Lewis enrolled with the Colorado Buffaloes in December 2024. Having initially committed to the USC Trojans, the former five-star quarterback is gearing up to begin his collegiate career under Deion Sanders instead. Lewis is currently competing for the starting quarterback job alongside Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter.

Ad

Amid the offseason preparations, "JuJu" attended the Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas. A photo of the freshman quarterback is going viral on social media from the event.

Julian Lewis was seen standing in the background while Coach Prime greeted his aunt with a hug. The five-star quarterback sported an uncomfortable smile on his face during their interaction.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans were left in splits with Lewis' reaction, and expressed the same on social media.

"Buddy about to hit the portal over his auntie," one fan joked.

"He knows CP a walking sniper," this fan stated.

"I didn't even catch this its frying me too," another fan wrote.

"I'd have auntie on the sidelines at every game. I'll have a shirt made that says my good luck charm," one fan said.

Ad

"Y'all see auntie ain't no way he ever hopping in the portal," this fan commented.

After Shedeur Sanders departed through this year's NFL draft, there is an air of uncertainty over who will take over the team's starting quarterback job. At the event, Coach Prime revealed that he has not yet finalized the Buffs' QB1 between Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter.

He also stated that they might adopt a two-quarterback system to give both players time on the field this upcoming season.

Ad

Julian Lewis reveals what Coach Prime wants from Shedeur Sanders' successor

For the past two seasons, Shedeur served as the Buffs' QB1. Last year, he led them to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl showdown against the BYU Cougars. Thus, fans expect his successor to be someone who can lead the program further.

During an interview at the Big 12 media days, Julian Lewis revealed what Coach Prime and OC Pat Shurmur are looking for in terms of a new starting quarterback.

Ad

"I think they made a notice that they want somebody who gonna take control of the team," Lewis said. "They want that leader, that guy that can fill Shedeur's shoes and stuff like that. Right now, they got two guys trying to do it... I think they want a leader, somebody that's going to push us to win as many games as possible."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Buffs begin their 2025 campaign with a game against Georgia Tech. It is scheduled to be played on Folsom Field on August 29 and will kick off at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place