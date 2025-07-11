"Buddy bout to hit the portal over his auntie" - CFB fans lose it over Julian Lewis' reaction to Deion Sanders hugging his aunt

Julian Lewis enrolled with the Colorado Buffaloes in December 2024. Having initially committed to the USC Trojans, the former five-star quarterback is gearing up to begin his collegiate career under Deion Sanders instead. Lewis is currently competing for the starting quarterback job alongside Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter.
Amid the offseason preparations, "JuJu" attended the Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas. A photo of the freshman quarterback is going viral on social media from the event.
Julian Lewis was seen standing in the background while Coach Prime greeted his aunt with a hug. The five-star quarterback sported an uncomfortable smile on his face during their interaction.
Fans were left in splits with Lewis' reaction, and expressed the same on social media.
"Buddy about to hit the portal over his auntie," one fan joked.
"He knows CP a walking sniper," this fan stated.
"I didn't even catch this its frying me too," another fan wrote.
"I'd have auntie on the sidelines at every game. I'll have a shirt made that says my good luck charm," one fan said.
"Y'all see auntie ain't no way he ever hopping in the portal," this fan commented.
After Shedeur Sanders departed through this year's NFL draft, there is an air of uncertainty over who will take over the team's starting quarterback job. At the event, Coach Prime revealed that he has not yet finalized the Buffs' QB1 between Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter.
He also stated that they might adopt a two-quarterback system to give both players time on the field this upcoming season.
Julian Lewis reveals what Coach Prime wants from Shedeur Sanders' successor
For the past two seasons, Shedeur served as the Buffs' QB1. Last year, he led them to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl showdown against the BYU Cougars. Thus, fans expect his successor to be someone who can lead the program further.
During an interview at the Big 12 media days, Julian Lewis revealed what Coach Prime and OC Pat Shurmur are looking for in terms of a new starting quarterback.
"I think they made a notice that they want somebody who gonna take control of the team," Lewis said. "They want that leader, that guy that can fill Shedeur's shoes and stuff like that. Right now, they got two guys trying to do it... I think they want a leader, somebody that's going to push us to win as many games as possible."
The Buffs begin their 2025 campaign with a game against Georgia Tech. It is scheduled to be played on Folsom Field on August 29 and will kick off at 8 pm ET.
