"Caleb Williams must understand what he's getting himself into":Former No 1 NFL draft pick warns USC QB of additional responsibilities while going pro

With the 2024 NFL draft just a few weeks away, many college football fans will be interested in watching where the former USC QB Caleb Williams land in the NFL. The 22-year-old, who won the Heisman award in 2022, is regarded to be the No.1 pick in this year's NFL draft and is projected to go to the Chicago Bears.

Caleb Williams has gone on to make quite a name for himself during his three-year stint in college football. With many fans and experts labeling him as a 'generational talent, the hype surrounding his NFL debut is obvious as the pressure continues to build by the day. But former No.1 draft pick Cam Newton has a cautionary warning for Williams ahead of his draft day in April.

During a recent episode of the 4th&1 podcast, Cam Newton came forward to share a few words of wisdom with Caleb Williams about the responsibilities that await him as an NFL quarterback.

He went on to talk about how the situations for quarterbacks have changed in the NFL. They now need to be excellent in the overall management of the team and not just in the games they play on the field. Netwon highlighted how QBs carry out priority tasks just like CEOs, which puts an added burden on their shoulders.

"You got to already come in able to compartmentalize personal versus professional. Professional managed a locker room where you are now into a CEO-type role", Cam Newton said. (2:25)

"You must manage the owner, off-field, general manager, head coach, position coach and teammates. For Caleb Williams, that is a tall task, that' a tall order. That's not to say he can't do it. But he must understand what he is getting himself into. "

Newton's warning for the former USC QB comes from experience as the Carolina Panthers drafted him as the No.1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year during his debut campaign where he recorded 4,051 passing yards and 21 TDs along with 706 rushing yards and 14 TDs.

Caleb Williams is looking forward to competing with Patrick Mahomes

As Williams prepares for his transition into the NFL, he is looking forward to having good competition with Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on the field. Williams told Colin Cowherd that he believes in his abilities to do what the Chiefs QB has done so far in the league and is looking forward to a healthy competition in the future.

"Everbody gets crazy when I say that, the things that he does physcially, obviously I'm not Patrick Mahomes and I'm not his brain, but things that he does physcially that I don't think I can't do. So I call respect, and hopefully soon I'll be able to see him and go against him and have a good battle between him."

