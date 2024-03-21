NFL analyst contrasts Caleb Williams with 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young

Caleb Williams is slated by most to be selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, that doesn't automatically guarantee success for the quarterback in 2024.

Last year, first-overall pick Bryce Young served as a reminder of that. Speaking on Thursday's edition of "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Shaun O'Hara explained at least one big separator between the two.

O'Hara gushed about Williams' size, comparing the upbeat conversation surrounding Williams this March to the question-laden conversation surrounding Bryce Young last March. In other words, Williams' size isn't an issue for O'Hara in 2024, but it was an issue for most regarding Bryce Young in 2023.

O'Hara said Williams has "big, strong legs," calling his size "huge" in helping him succeed in the NFL. O'Hara claimed Williams' size comes in stark contrast to Bryce Young's size, which was filled with questions about whether his size would be a hindrance. He said:

"Like last year, I feel like all we did was talk about Bryce Young and 'can he hold up, can he withstand [a hit]?' Caleb Williams showed that he absolutely is the number one overall pick." [00:01:05] [31.7] GMFB

Who will select Caleb Williams if chosen first overall?

Caleb Williams

The former member of the USC Trojans has been spoken about as the number-one overall pick for much of the 2023 college football regular season. However, which team will nab him first overall? At this point, the Chicago Bears are in line to do so with the first overall pick. However, it wasn't always so obvious.

At first, there was a question about whether the Bears were going to draft Williams to pair with Justin Fields. Some believed Fields would serve as the bridge quarterback and teach Williams. However, as it turned out, that might never have been the goal.

Shortly after the offseason began, many believed Fields was going to be a starter for another team elsewhere. Instead, he remained with the Bears until mid-March when he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick, much less than many were expecting.

With Fields gone, the way is paved for Caleb Williams to slide in as the starting quarterback for the team in 2024. Of course, the 2024 NFL Draft will need to play out to confirm Williams' destination, but most analysts agree that he will end up in Chicago.

Williams will share a roster with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen if he goes to the Bears, setting up for a potential fireworks show offensively in 2024.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football" and H/T Sportskeeda.