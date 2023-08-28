USC quarterback Caleb Williams reacted to American track star Noah Lyles' comments after a dominant showing at the World Championships over the weekend.

Noah Lyles won three gold medals at the World Championship held in Budapest, Hungary over the last week. His comments after winning the 200 meters sparked wild debate and caused USC star Caleb Williams to react.

Lyles explained:

“You know what hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have ‘world champion’ on their head. World champion of what? The United States?”

Lyles explained why he thought that his achievements were greater than local NBA titles.

"We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting and thriving and putting on a flag to show that they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA."

On his Instagram stories, Caleb Williams posted a picture of a news story on Lyle's comments with the caption:

"I'm confused on who did anything to him LOL, do be taking shots. What happen y'all?"

Can Caleb Williams lead USC to the title and win another Heisman?

The pressure is on Williams to lead the USC Trojans to the Pac-12 title and the college football playoffs after missing out on both last year. On a personal level, he's also chasing history by attempting to win two Heisman Trophies. The last player to ever achieve that was Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975.

Speaking before the season opener against San Jose State, William's coach, Lincoln Riley stated that there are certain aspects of his game that he can still improve.

“He needs to get better at a little bit of everything. I don’t know if you guys believe me when I tell you that, but it actually is the truth. He’s tremendous, but he doesn’t walk on water yet. He’s got a lot of work to do, and he’s the first one to admit that and to see that.”

Caleb Williams was imperious in the Trojan's 56-28 win against San Jose State to start their season. He went 18 for 25 resulting in four touchdowns and 278 yards. 1992 Heisman winner Desmond Howard on ESPN's College Football Show reiterated his stance that Caleb Williams could win his second Heisman Trophy.

“He has the talent to do it. I mean this kid, when you watch him play, he reminds you of a Patrick Mahomes-type guy,” said Howard. “Great angles with his throws, he can change arm angles. He’s great off-platform and with impromptu plays.”

Williams summarized his intentions for USC in an interview with the L.A Times.

“Immortality comes from championships,” Williams said. “I haven’t reached one here in college yet.”

Williams is up against one of the strongest Heisman fields including North Carolina's Drake Maye and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr and has his work cut out for him.