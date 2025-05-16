Calling out Bill Belichick, Radio anchor lashes out at co-host for downplaying Jordon Hudson’s presence at UNC

Boston radio show hosts Marc Bertrand and Scott Zolak disagreed Friday while discussing Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.

During Friday's "Zolak and Bertrand," the duo talked about Hudson's alleged involvement in the North Carolina Tar Heels football program. Scott Zolak downplayed the reports, saying she was not a school employee. However, Marc Bertrand disagreed.

"I don't think anyone ever accused her of being employed by the University of North Carolina," Bertrand said. "No one ever assumed she was. But anybody with a set of eyes could see that she was very much involved with the University of North Carolina football team. I mean, you downplay that like we didn't watch the videos of her at UNC." (0:48)

Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson has garnered headlines worldwide and has become the topic of several sports shows. They have been together since 2023 and she has accompanied him to Chapel Hill.

After winning six Super Bowls and the head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick signed to take the same position with the North Carolina Tar Heels. However, the conversation has veered off the field in his first months in the job.

The Tar Heels finished with a 6-7 record in longtime coach Mack Brown's final season in Chapel Hill, losing the Fenway Bowl to the UConn Huskies 27-14.

Bill Belichick praised Jordon Hudson on GMA

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick joined former New York Giants star Michael Strahan for a "Good Morning America" interview on Friday.

While the interview centered around Belichick's newly released book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football," Strahan asked the coach about Jordon Hudson, and the former Giants defensive coordinator lauded his girlfriend.

“She’s been terrific through the whole process, and she’s been very helpful to me," Belichick said. "She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life, so I can concentrate on football. That’s really what I want to do. I acknowledged her in the book.”

Bill Belichick refused to say much more about the relationship, only answering he's "happy" when asked directly by Strahan, who also laid off the topic after a couple of questions.

The 73-year-old legendary coach also discussed his book during the show. One of the things he mentioned is how he would try to "flip the script" on players from what the outside noise was at the moment.

"I always tried to be the balance on that," Belichick said. "When things were bad, I tried to be positive. When things were good, I had a way of trying to bring things down and say, 'Look, don't believe the hype. We've still got a lot of work to do.'"

Bill Belichick's book, which details how he managed his coaching career, was released earlier this month.

