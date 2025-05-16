Bill Belichick has high praise for Tom Brady over his story from new book 'The Art of Winning'

Bill Belichick continued his media tour for his book, The Art of Winning, on Friday, stopping at "Good Morning America." Former New York Giants' defensive end Michael Strahan interviewed the UNC coach and asked questions about different excerpts throughout the book, including a page he dedicated to former quarterback Tom Brady.

Strahan mentioned that Brady's dedication comes on page 199, a nod to his draft selection. He also asked Belichick about Brady's work ethic and what made him different. The legendary coach credited the QB's dedication and discipline for allowing him to become one of the greatest after starting his career as a fourth-string quarterback.

"Think about Tom," Belichick said (Timestamp: 2:07). "You think about improvement. That's really what football is about. You play once a week. You got six days to prepare, six days to improve and get ready for the game. You know, Tom Brady was a fourth string quarterback.

"I mean, who has a fourth string quarterback and ended up being the greatest player of all time. And so that's a lot of work, that's a lot of dedication, and that's a lot of a lot of commitment and discipline. So, you know, he's really the the poster boy for improvement and consistency."

Belichick selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft, and they won six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots before parting ways after the 2019 season.

Bill Belichick said Jordon Hudson handles the 'business' side of his life

A few weeks ago, a CBS interview featuring Bill Belichick went viral as his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, continually interrupted. Questions and criticism then arose as some wondered the role Hudson had in Belichick's new job as coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

During his interview with Michael Strahan on Friday, he refuted that Hudson is involved in his coaching role. Belichick said she helps him with his business obligations.

“She’s been terrific through the whole process," Belichick said. "She’s been very helpful to me. She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate on football. That’s really what I want to do.”

Strahan then asked Belichick to go in-depth about his relationship with Hudson. to which Belichick confirmed he is happy.

“We have a good personal relationship," Belichick said.

Bill Belichick added that he's focusing on his upcoming first season at the collegiate level.

