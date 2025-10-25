Cam Coleman injury update: Major setback for Hugh Freeze after Auburn WR limps off the field

Auburn wideout Cam Coleman suffered an ankle/ foot injury in the first quarter of the team's Week 9 game against Arkansas on Saturday. The sophomore receiver had to exit the game, and his status for the rest of the contest remains unclear.
Coleman scored on the Tigers' opening drive. However, he got rolled up with an Arkansas linebacker, Stephen Dix Jr., on the first play of Auburn's second possession, which led to his injury. He was out in front blocking for Eric Singleton Jr. on a jet sweep to the left side of the field when Dix Jr. fell into Coleman’s lower body.
After being tended to by trainers, Coleman was able to leave the field by himself, though he appeared to be limping while trodding off.
Coleman recorded 27 yards on two receptions against Arkansas before exiting the game. Auburn was leading 7-0 when he left the field.
However, at the time of writing, Arkansas is leading 14-10 with just over a minute remaining in the second quarter.
Cam Coleman has been one of the best players on Auburn's offense this season
Cam Coleman has been one of the most productive wideouts for Auburn this season. He had 413 yards and two touchdowns on 30 catches heading into the matchup against Arkansas.
The Tigers will hope that Coleman's injury isn't serious. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze will want the player to return as soon as possible.
