  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Cam Coleman injury update: Major setback for Hugh Freeze after Auburn WR limps off the field

Cam Coleman injury update: Major setback for Hugh Freeze after Auburn WR limps off the field

By Arnold
Modified Oct 25, 2025 18:10 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 29 Auburn at Baylor - Source: Getty
Cam Coleman injury update: Major setback for Hugh Freeze after Auburn WR limps off the field - Source: Getty

Auburn wideout Cam Coleman suffered an ankle/ foot injury in the first quarter of the team's Week 9 game against Arkansas on Saturday. The sophomore receiver had to exit the game, and his status for the rest of the contest remains unclear.

Ad

Coleman scored on the Tigers' opening drive. However, he got rolled up with an Arkansas linebacker, Stephen Dix Jr., on the first play of Auburn's second possession, which led to his injury. He was out in front blocking for Eric Singleton Jr. on a jet sweep to the left side of the field when Dix Jr. fell into Coleman’s lower body.

After being tended to by trainers, Coleman was able to leave the field by himself, though he appeared to be limping while trodding off.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Coleman recorded 27 yards on two receptions against Arkansas before exiting the game. Auburn was leading 7-0 when he left the field.

However, at the time of writing, Arkansas is leading 14-10 with just over a minute remaining in the second quarter.

Cam Coleman has been one of the best players on Auburn's offense this season

Auburn WR Cam Coleman - Source: Getty
Auburn WR Cam Coleman - Source: Getty

Cam Coleman has been one of the most productive wideouts for Auburn this season. He had 413 yards and two touchdowns on 30 catches heading into the matchup against Arkansas.

Ad

The Tigers will hope that Coleman's injury isn't serious. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze will want the player to return as soon as possible.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications