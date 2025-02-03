"Can the Giants draft him?" CFB fans react as Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, drops dime in Pro Bowl warm-up

Peyton Manning’s son, Marshall, is already being touted as the next big thing from the Manning family. Two years ago, he made headlines after joining the AFC squad for practice at the 2023 Pro Bowl. The young quarterback, now age 13, returned to Orlando for the 2025 Pro Bowl.

Marshall once again captured the attention of many with his presence on the field. In a video shared on social media by the Indianapolis Colts, he was seen delivering impressive throws to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, showcasing his developing skills on the field.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There's been a lot of reactions to the performance of Peyton Manning's son ahead of the Pro Bowl festivity. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A number of people reacted to the fact that the Manning family seemingly continues to create more quarterbacks.

"Oh my God, there are MORE Mannings?!" a fan wrote.

"Lmaoo they got a factory somewhere," another fan wrote.

"Manning’s are building a dynasty," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, one fan preemptively welcomed Marshall to his dad Peyton Manning's alma mater.

"Welcome to the Tennessee volunteers," another fan wrote.

Marshall's cousin, Texas QB Arch Manning, shares how uncle Peyton Manning helped him out

The Manning family already boasts three great quarterbacks. However, it doesn't look like they are stopping yet. Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, is set to take the college football world by storm in the upcoming 2025 season.

His uncles, Eli and Peyton Manning are already playing their part to ensure the success of the upcoming quarterbacks from the family.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Marty Smith, Arch Manning disclosed how both Super Bowl winners, Peyton in particular, have come to his aid when he needed them. (Start at 5:45)

“I remember last spring, I reached out to him (Peyton),” Arch said. “I was struggling in two-minute drills. So I reached out to him and just asked what he thought. I texted him and he sent back a 10-minute voice audio. It was hilarious.

“[He was] just saying how you want the first play to be complete and then just went on and on, and it's great. Eli will cut more to the point. It's two different types of advice.”

The two are expected to maintain the energy for the younger ones, including Marshall. The 13-year-old Marshall Manning belongs to the class of 2029 and he has a younger cousin, Charley Manning, who also plays quarterback. Charley is the son of Eli Manning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.