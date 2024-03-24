“Can I curse” - Popular Comedy star Desi Banks asks $45M worth Deion Sanders for permission during fiery pep talk amid offseason practice 

Deion Sanders has already started intense spring practice in Colorado. However, amid the fiery drills, a surprising guest lightened the mood—comedy star Desi Banks.

Once humorously linked to the team, Banks's recent visit injected laughter into the rigorous training regime. He even gave a pep talk to the buffs.

"Everyone look at me now. There's a very important week coming up. Y'all be like I don't like bullshit. Lot of things happen when we go home man, when it comes to this..," said Banks while stopping at once.

The reason - he asked a very important question $45 million worth Deion Sanders (as per MARCA). He asked,

"Can I curse?"

After getting the green light from Sanders, Baks continued,

"When it comes to this shit. So workout, eat the right food. Don't go by near clubs, don't play call of duty. Y'all got a big season coming up."

Banks then did a chest bump with Shedeur Sanders and had fun with the team. As the Buffaloes gear up for redemption after a disappointing 4-8 season, the pressure mounted on both Sanders and the team will be high.

Deion Sanders realized Shedeur Sanders' potential way back

Coach Prime isn't letting the past dictate the future for the Colorado Buffaloes. Despite last season's 4-8 record, he's focused on gearing up for a promising debut in the Big 12 conference this year.

But while preparing, Sanders took a moment to reflect on his son Shedeur Sanders' journey to becoming a standout quarterback.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Coach Prime recalled moments from his son's early years. According to him, Shedeur's leadership qualities and game intelligence were evident even at the age of seven.

The 56-year-old has no doubts in his mind regarding Shedeur's readiness for the NFL. Despite Shedeur's decision to remain in college for another year, Deion Sanders asserted that his son could have been a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft this year.

"I know some people in the game. So, when I speak, I'm not just throwing stuff out of my head," Sanders said.

The Colorado coach described Shedeur as a natural leader who excelled at supporting and elevating his teammates.

