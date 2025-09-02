"Can play with anybody in the country": Ryan Day sets the bar high for Ohio State after Arch Manning takedown

Ryan Day's Ohio State started its 2025 season by defeating No. 1-ranked Texas 14-7 on Saturday. The Buckeyes’ defense was the difference, keeping Arch Manning and the Longhorns offense out of the end zone until late in the game. Day spoke about the win and what it means for the rest of the season.

“Coming out of that game, they realized they can play with anybody in the country,” Day said on Tuesday. “That being said, it is a long season. There’s so many corrections that can be made, there are a lot of improvements that have to happen in all three phases. That's gonna be the thing as we get back to work here."

Ryan Day talked about some inconsistent play on the offensive line but was happy with the complete effort.

“I thought if you just watched our play, you watched how hard we played, that’s something we can build off of,” he said.

Ohio State’s offense took some time to get going. After a few dropped passes and missed chances early, the team scored in the second quarter when CJ Donaldson ran in a 2-yard touchdown. Later in the game, Julian Sayin hit Carnell Tate on a deep 40-yard touchdown pass to give the Buckeyes a 14-0 lead.

Ryan Day. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Ryan Day’s defense against Arch Manning and Texas’ offense

The Ohio State Buckeyes had spent eight months preparing for the game, and the defense showed for it. Under new coordinator Matt Patricia, who replaced several starters lost to the NFL, Ohio State held Texas to just one touchdown. Arch Manning was pressured throughout the game and couldn’t get into a rhythm.

The Buckeyes stopped Texas on multiple fourth-down tries, including a goal-line stand in the third quarter. Texas scored late and had one last drive, but the Buckeye defense held firm to get the win.

Ryan Day also talked about Arch Manning on Tuesday and the effort the quarterback made against his team.

“He’s going to be a great quarterback and is a tremendous talent,” Day said. “But anybody you play in that first week, you just don’t want to beat yourself, and then you go from there. He made some really good throws there in the fourth quarter, and you could see the talent, but give our defense credit.”

Next, Ohio State will face the Grambling Tigers at home on Saturday.

